Why Riz Ahmed's 'To Be Or Not To Be' Speech In Hamlet Was Filmed With Him Speeding Down 'A Freeway A Hundred Miles An Hour'
The new Hamlet talks adding "quite literal" stakes to the famous speech.
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Riz Ahmed has added another great performance to his already stacked resume, with his version of Hamlet being among the latest of 2026 movie releases. The Sound of Metal Oscar nominee has been wanting to make his own take on William Shakespeare’s legendary tragedy since he was a teenager, and now that it’s here, he spoke to CinemaBlend about reimagining the famous “To Be Or Not To Be” Speech.
The new version of Hamlet gives it a South Asian context with Riz Ahmed playing a man from a wealthy family living in modern-day London, dealing with the recent death of his father. The centerpiece of the film has to be when Ahmed delivers his own version of “To Be Not To Be” while behind the wheel of a sports car after committing one of Hamlet’s famous murders. Here’s what the actor said about his version of the speech:
Ahmed had a different interpretation of the speech from the way it’s typically presented to the audience, and used this to his advantage while on the film. As he continued in our interview:Article continues below
It’s an excellent idea to turn up the heat for the “To Be Or Not To Be” speech for the medium of film, but as he described, shooting his vision for the independent film posed one big challenge for the sequence when it came to the day on set. In his words:
How wild is that? After already condensing the speech (and entire play to be a two-hour movie), Riz Ahmed and the production team realized he’d have to condense it even more to shoot the scene on the day. It certainly makes for a high-octane version of the speech that’s much more exciting and urgent than we’ve possibly ever seen Hamlet.
The new Hamlet movie is helmed by Aneil Karia, who previously worked with Riz Ahmed on their Oscar-winning short, The Long Goodbye. It also stars the likes of Timothy Spall, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s Morfydd Clark and Joe Alwyn.
Along with Riz Ahmed’s Hamlet movie, the British actor has been all over the place recently, such as for his new show Bait, as Severus Snape for Audible’s version of the Harry Potter books and as one of the first hosts for Saturday Night Live UK. Hamlet is now playing in theaters!
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Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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