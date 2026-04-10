'Endlessly Surprising.' What Happened When Riz Ahmed Gave Hamlet A South Asian Story
An Oscar-winning duo have retold the famed tragedy.
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Since William Shakespeare’s Hamlet is arguably the most famous tragedy in literature, it’s not necessarily a surprise to find another iteration of it among the 2026 movie releases… until you take a closer look. The latest iteration of the iconic play is given a fresh spin thanks to Riz Ahmed’s longtime dream to tell his own version of it. told from a modern, South Asian point of view. CinemaBlend had the chance to speak to the movie’s director about telling Hamlet in a new context.
Hamlet follows a wealthy British South Asian man living in modern-day London, who’s dealing with the recent loss of his father. The movie features Shakespearean language and condenses the play into two hours. When I asked the director, Aneil Karia, about adapting the famed play with a new cultural context, he said this:
Karia was approached by Riz Ahmed about six months after their collaboration on the Oscar-winning short The Long Goodbye. He said his first reaction to the project was thinking he’s “not the guy for this” due to his lack of connection to Shakespeare and the material. However, once he read the script Ahmed worked on with screenwriter Michael Lesslie (2015’s Macbeth, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and Now You See Me Now You Don’t) he started to become “excited” by it. As he continued:
This version of Hamlet certainly finds a unique and timely way to retell Shakespeare’s play despite it being over 400 years at this point. It’s told more like a thriller and involves a lavish dance sequence at a wedding, Riz Ahmed monologuing in a speeding sports car, and violent death sequences (of course). Karia also said this:
Along with Ahmed leading the cast, the movie also stars The Lord of the Rings: The Rings Of Power’s Morfydd Clark, Joe Alwyn and Timothy Spall. It’s earned a fresh 73% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Reimagining Hamlet was on Riz Ahmed’s mind since he was a teenager, but it took being two decades into his career before he was able to make it. The Brit has a huge resume of great movies, including earning a Best Actor Oscar nomination for 2019’s The Sound of Metal. As of late, he’s been busy, between recently hosting the new series Saturday Night Live UK and portraying Severus Snape in Audible’s Harry Potter audiobooks.
You can see his version of Hamlet in theaters now.
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Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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