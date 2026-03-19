Viola Davis Has Seen Timothèe Chalamet's Viral 'Pursuit Of Greatness' Speech. Why She Thinks It Works For Hollywood

Timothée Chalamet’s viral “pursuit of greatness” speech , which, by and large, was met positively by fans, has sparked plenty of conversation by those in the industry, and not all of it has been positive. But one of the people he actually name-dropped in that moment , Viola Davis, has now shared her thoughts, explaining why she thinks it works for Hollywood.

Davis shared her thoughts on this speech during an appearance on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast , where the conversation turned to Chalamet’s speech and why it resonated with her. According to Davis, what stood out most was the mindset behind it, something she described as a “spirit of excellence.” She explained:

What I loved about the speech is he has a spirit of excellence. Some people…. I always negotiate, Amy. So, if you feel like I take a long pause, I'm just negotiating what I'm about to say, so I don't step on toes and I don't work ever again in the industry. But some people don't have the spirit of excellence. They have this spirit of mistaking their presence for the event, for mediocrity, for just beauty. But it’s great that he had the spirit of excellence — without putting me in it at all. I’m not saying that. But I love that with young actors.

There’s a difference, in her view, between simply being visible and actually striving to be great. And what stood out to her about Chalamet’s speech was that it leaned into that second category, even if it came across as bold. It also connects back to why she responded positively the first time around. Even when some critics labeled the speech as arrogant, the DC movie alum framed it as something else entirely.

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Of course, that criticism hasn’t gone away. Chalamet’s speech is still debated, with some saying it came across as a bit pretentious. But Davis addressed that directly, offering a distinction that feels pretty important. She added:

Ambition, too, is different from ego, and I saw the ambition in him. And he happens to be incredibly talented.

That idea echoes what she said previously, that the speech wasn’t about celebrity or self-importance, but about wanting to reach a higher standard. And in an industry where confidence can easily be misread, that’s not always an easy line to walk.

It’s also worth noting that the Amanda Waller performer herself has built a career on that same kind of drive. She’s known for taking on complex roles and pushing for meaningful work, so it makes sense that she’d respond to someone openly talking about wanting to be great.

The Wonka actor’s speech may have divided audiences, but for Viola Davis, it speaks to something the industry could use more of. In her view, ambition paired with real talent and the confidence to express it is essential for anyone hoping to leave a lasting mark on cinema. The Marty Supreme star may not have brought home gold at this year's Academy Awards , but considering Timothée Chalamet’s filmography is already impressive, give him time, and he may very well end up among the all-time greats.

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