A Bunch Of Chris Evans' MCU Co-Stars Wished Him A Happy Birthday, But It Was The Fans He Thanked With 'Humbled' Response

Some celebrities are known for being super likable, aside from their talents shown on the screen. Chris Evans is definitely in that category, especially thanks to his years playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A bunch of Evans’ MCU co-stars wished him a Happy Birthday yesterday, but it was the fans he thanked with a “humbled” response.

Aside from playing Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, there’s definitely a ton of love shared off camera between the lead actors of the MCU. As such, Chris Evans got sent some birthday love from folks like Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo. But the Knives Out actor also got countless birthday wishes from the fans out there, and he responded on social media (specifically Twitter ) by posting:

Wow. The birthday wishes this year have been truly incredible. I’m so humbled by the love and support shown by some of the greatest fans I could possibly imagine. You all mean so much to me. Thank you from the bottom of my very happy heart. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️June 13, 2022 See more

As always, Chris Evans proves himself as a class act. Because in the midst of his birthday celebrations (and a number of notifications for his @’s) he was sure to thank fans for sending him so much love. Even if that includes folks thirsting after his appearance at the Lightyear premiere and/or his already iconic Gray Man mustache .

While Chris Evans thanked the fans for all his birthday love, they weren’t the only ones wishing the 41 year-actor a very happy birthday. As previously mentioned, a number of his MCU cohorts posted about Evans on social media, and celebrated the keeper of America’s ass . Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner was one such celeb to celebrate Evans, as you can see below,

Happy Birthday to my brother @ChrisEvans !!!!! ❤️🎉❤️🎉 pic.twitter.com/qdTGozBYt0June 13, 2022 See more

Talk about some handsome heroes. This image of Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans likely came from one of the various press tours that the pair went on throughout their time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while Evans has hung up the shield after Avengers: Endgame, that doesn’t mean that any love was lost between the pair.

Another OG Avenger posted in honor of Chris Evans’ birthday: Mark Ruffalo. Like Renner, he was involved in the MCU since Phase One and was part of the original cast of The Avengers. He also posted a photo looking super suave next to Evans, check it out:

Wishing my bro and current fashion king, @chrisevans, the happiest of birthdays! 🎂🥳 From Captain America to Buzz Lightyear, you always crush it in a suit. pic.twitter.com/xqTW3YHsVyJune 13, 2022 See more

Mark Ruffalo might have won the caption contest, giving a nod to Chris Evans’ time as Captain America, Buzz Lightyear, and just a handsome man in a suit. Ruffalo is active on social media, and no doubt sees the non-stop thirsting over the MCU alum that’s been happening over the last few years.

Bucky Barnes actor Sebastian Stan also posted a birthday message to Chris Evans on his Instagram Story. Plus he took the time to promote Chris Evans’ upcoming role in Netflix’s The Gray Man at the same time. Talk about a friend.

(Image credit: Instagram)

Clearly Chris Evans’ fans and colleagues alike adore him, which is seemingly saying something about his character. And while he might no longer be the MCU’s Captain America, he’s got plenty of exciting projects coming down the line. Although there are some out there who are likely holding out hope that he might appear as Steve Rogers sometime in the future.