A Rapper Is Throwing His Hat In The Ring For The Wesley Snipes Role In White Men Can’t Jump

News of a White Men Can’t Jump remake came as a surprise to fans of the original film after years of being dormant. What was even more of a surprise was the casting of popular rapper Jack Harlow in the Woody Harrelson role. While the remake will be Harlow’s first acting role, another popular rap star has been thrown his hat in the ring to play the Wesley Snipes role.

TMZ caught up with rapper Quavo from the rap group Migos as he was boarding a flight at LAX. The popular rapper made it noticeably clear that he wants to be the “Nail Tech” rapper’s co-star in the reboot. He said about wanting to replace the Blade actor in the film:

I think they need to call me, so me and Jack Harlow can do it. I need to play Wesley Snipes' role.

The “Bad and Boujee” rap star is ready to take the film world by storm with Harlow as his co-pilot. The rap superstar mentioned his fellow rapper “can do everything” before calling him “amazing.” So, he’s ready for his big-screen debut as well.

Unlike Jack Harlow, Quavo has some acting roles under his belt, popping up on shows like Atlanta, black-ish, Ballers, and Narcos: Mexico. But each show was more of a guest spot as he played himself. So if he were to audition or land the role, it would mark his first substantive role since breaking through to the music scene in 2013.

While his acting skills will be up for critique, his skills on the court can’t be questioned. Throughout entertainment, the rapper is known as one of the best celebrity ballers, having displayed his prowess within celebrity basketball leagues. In recent years, Quavo has become a staple in the NBA's annual All-Star Celebrity Game, scoring the MVP title in 2018. His basketball techniques go beyond just the celebrity world as he was tapped to become a playable character in NBA2k22.

The occasional actor has big shoes to fill if he secures the role. The 1992 original film was a commercial hit that shored up Wesley Snipes’ star power and launched Woody Harrelson’s post-Cheers movie career. Snipes and Harrelson played basketball hustlers Syd Deane and Billy Hoyle trying to pay off Hoyle’s mobster debts. The film went on to become a beloved basketball movie.

Right now, no indication on who will replace the Coming 2 America actor as the remake is in development with black-ish creator Kenya Barris set as a producer. So, viewers might have to wait a while to hear if Quavo made the cut or not. There hasn’t been any talk about who will replace Rosie Perez’s Gloria in the reboot. Perez has previously criticized talks of a remake. For any more updates on the White Men Can’t Jump remake, you can check back with CinemaBlend for more news!

To relive all the smack talk from Snipes and Harrelson, you can watch the original film by subscribing to Hulu.