The Wild Way Drake, Diddy And More Were Shaded By Donald Glover Amid His Latest Concert

The past few years have been very eventful for the hip hop community, and not always in the best of ways. Among the major developments that have dominated headlines are the arrest, trial and incarceration of Sean “Diddy” Combs and the rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Many have since shared their takes on those matters, with a number of people having skewered Drake and Diddy in particular. Now, Donald Glover has jokes of his own, as he roasted his fellow rappers with some wild pieces of merchandise.

Donald Glover – who goes by the rapper moniker Childish Gambino – served as one of the featured acts at Camp Flog Gnaw this past Saturday, November 22. The event, which took place in Los Angeles, was held by another rapper, Tyler the Creator. In regard to Diddy and co., the obvious way for Glover to have shaded them would’ve been using his lyrics, but that wasn’t the case. The multihyphenate instead chastised the stars by selling “cancel cards” at his GILGA Stand during the event. Check out Complex’s post on X to see the items:

‘Cancel Cards’ featuring R.Kelly, Diddy, and Drake are being sold at Childish Gambino’s GILGA Stand at Camp Flog Gnaw.(Via @Kurrco ) pic.twitter.com/3sNm8oD8asNovember 23, 2025

As can be seen above, each card depicts a different situation involving a person or entity that’s been canceled. Most notably, a drawing of Combs appears in one card and behind him appears to be various bottles of baby oil (which reportedly played into his Freak Off parties). As for Drake, he appears on a card that sees him trimming up a dog but, reading between the lines, this seems to be a nod to the grooming allegations that have been facing the Canadian rapper.

Few people can troll on the level that Donald Glover does, and this kind of diss is almost too quirky to be real. Quite frankly, this feels reminiscent of something that would’ve happened on Donald Glover’s hit musical dramedy show, Atlanta, which aired its series finale in 2022. (All four seasons of that series are also available to stream with a Hulu subscription.) I haven’t even mentioned the other wild cards, which reference the now-imprisoned R. Kelly as well as Target, which some African Americans have been boycotting due to the dissolution of its DEI programs.

The situation involving Diddy remains a major point of discussion, though. It was in September 2024 that the Sean John founder was arrested as part of a federal investigation and after the feds searched his homes (and found a lot of baby oil and more on the premises). From May to July 2025, Diddy stood trial and received a mixed verdict that saw him convicted of transportation to engage in prostitution. In October, the embattled music mogul was sentenced to four years in prison, which he’s serving at FCI Fort Dix.

As for Drake, his beef with Kendrick Lamar dominated headlines in 2024, and the conflict became incredibly personal, with both artists releasing their share of diss tracks. Ultimately, Lamar was deemed the victor, with the nail in the coffin arguably being his viral song, “Not Like Us,” with which he accused Drake of being a “pedophile” and called him out in other regards. Lamar’s victory was seemingly cemented when he was selected for the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show, during which he performed that Grammy-winning track.

Donald Glover’s recent diss with the cancel cards suggests he still has his finger firmly pressed against the pulse of pop culture. The Community alum – who also revealed during the event that he ended The New World Tour in 2024 due to suffering a stroke and having a hole in his heart – rarely ever misses the opportunity to take a shot. Now, I’m just left wondering if Drake will feel compelled to respond in any way.