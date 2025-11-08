Ryan Reynolds Is Remaking A Clint Eastwood Classic, And No, It’s Not The One With The Orangutan

While it’s still unclear whether we’ll see Ryan Reynolds reprise Deadpool in Avengers: Doomsday next year, the fact of the matter is that he has plenty of other projects to keep himself busy. Just a few days ago, it was announced that he’d play a villainous character in Netflix’s film adaptation of the Eloise book series. Now word’s come in that Reynolds will also be remaking one of Clint Eastwood’s classic films, although sorry to any of you who were hoping it’d be the one where the Hollywood icon shares screen time with an orangutan.

No, instead of putting his own stamp on 1978’s Every Which Way But Loose (which was followed in 1980 by Any Which Way You Can), Ryan Reynolds is instead turning his attention to a different comedic Clint Eastwood movie: 1974’s Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, which co-starred Jeff Bridges. Per THR, Reynolds’ production company Maximum Effort will team with Amazon-MGM for this remake. Along with being looked at to star, Reynolds is working on the script with Fargo duo Enzo Mileti and Scott Wilson. This will also mark the feature directorial debut of Deadpool & Wolverine editor Shane Reid.

(Image credit: Amazon-MGM)

hunderbolt and Lightfoot starred Clint Eastwood as John "Thunderbolt" Doherty, a bank robber who’s disguised as a preacher and on the run from his old gang because they believe he double-crossed them. Thunderbolt is rescued by Jeff Bridges’ Lightfoot, a car thief, and together they figure out a new heist to pull off with the gang after clearing things up. Thunderbolt and Lightfoot can be streamed for free on Tubi and Pluto TV, as well as on MGM+, which can be added on to your Amazon Prime Video subscription.

The original Thunderbolt and Lightfoot was met with positive critical reception and performed modestly at the box office, and Jeff Bridges’ performance in it later netted him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor nomination. THR states that the remake could be “an ideal vehicle for an A-lister two-hander,” and there’s the possibility that this could be what brings Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together after Deadpool & Wolverine. They're already gearing up to be paired again under the direction of filmmaker Shawn Levy for Boy Band.

It remains to be seen where the Thunderbolt and Lightfoot remake rests on Ryan Reynolds’ list of priorities, but regardless, we’ll have to wait a while for this arrival. Meanwhile, catch the actor next in Animal Friends, which Warner Bros. Pictures is releasing June 5 on the 2026 movies schedule.