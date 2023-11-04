Adam Sandler Paid Tribute To Legendary Indiana Basketball Coach Bob Knight, Who Appeared In One Of His Movies

Through Adam Sandler's best movies, he's been known for making us laugh and leaving us astonished by the serious roles he’s nailed . BUt he’s also known for his kindheartedness. In a heartwarming gesture that transcends the realms of both sports and entertainment, The Happy Gilmore star recently took to social media to pay a touching tribute to the legendary Indiana basketball coach, Bob Knight, who passed away on November 1st at the age of 83. The iconic sportsman had a unique connection to the comedy star, as he made a memorable cameo appearance in Sandler’s 2003 comedy Anger Management, which poked fun at the sports figure’s famous volatility.

In the Instagram post (which you can see below), the Punch-Drunk Love performer shared a screengrab of Knight’s cameo. The photo shows the coach sitting in on Jack Nicholson’s anger management group, where Adam Sandler’s David Buznik is court-ordered to join. The Eight Crazy Nights star added a poignant caption that expressed his “sending” of “love” to the late coach’s family:

Although the college basketball coach was famous for his candid and unpredictable personality that frequently led to controversies, there was another side to him. The heartwarming post reveals Bobby Knight supported the actor's father during a challenging period. As the Big Daddy star puts it in his caption:

Sending love to coach’s family. Won't ever forget how much fun we had together making Anger Management. And won't ever forget my pop being sick and Bobby calling him to lift his spirits. RIP Bobby.

In Anger Management, Adam Sandler stars as Buznik, who's required to attend anger management classes following an unfortunate airplane incident. The film boasted an ensemble of A-list talent, with Jack Nicholson and Marisa Tomei among the prominent cast members. What truly surprised and delighted fans of both basketball and comedy was the brief yet memorable appearance of the Indiana coach in the movie.

In a short -- but unforgettable -- scene, the basketball icon portrayed himself, mistaking the anger management session for a Sex Addicts Anonymous meeting. In true Bobby Knight fashion, the coach reacted with a fiery outburst, complete with chair-throwing, when he realized his mix-up. This cameo cleverly alluded to the real-life incident where Knight famously flung a chair across a basketball court, leading to his ejection from a game. All in all, this moment added an unexpected layer of humor to the film.

Bob Knight's influence extended far beyond his cameo appearance in the film. Known for his fiery coaching style and dedication to the sport of basketball, Knight was a beloved figure in the sports world. He contributed significantly to the game and left an indelible mark on the Indiana University basketball program. His coaching career was highlighted by three NCAA championships with the Hoosiers and numerous accolades. Our deepest condolences go out to the sports legend’s family and friends.

Meanwhile, the Waterboy actor is currently engrossed in his stand-up tour, but he's also gearing up to charm us with a lineup of exciting film projects. Coming to the Netflix movie schedule next year, Adam Sandler will take us on a cosmic journey in Spaceman , as he steps into the role of an astronaut seeking an otherworldly ally to piece his life back together after a difficult sojourn to the outer reaches of the galaxy. Additionally, Sandler is set to collaborate with his Uncut Gems directors , Josh and Benny Safdie, on an upcoming mystery project, which is shrouded in secrecy. Nevertheless, one can't help but anticipate another surefire hit from this dynamic trio. At present though, it's just heartwarming to see that he carved out some time to pay tribute to the late coach.