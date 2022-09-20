Adam Sandler Spotted Using A Cane While Recovering From Surgery

Adam Sandler was recently seen walking around with a cane. The cane comes after the actor apparently had hip surgery around Labor Day. He is currently in between projects and will be starting a stand-up tour in late October.

The actor made his drama movie comeback with Netflix’s Hustle, which was released earlier this summer. Sandler also started production earlier this summer on You Are SO Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah!, which reunites him with his Uncut Gems co-star Idina Menzel. That movie, along with two others, is currently in post-production, and according to TMZ the comedian reportedly elected to have hip surgery between projects.

The article stated that sources told the site Sandler’s surgery was not a medical emergency and was specifically scheduled for this summer. Photos from the story show him walking around with a cane, it was reported he had been using it for weeks and hadn't explained why he had it. Now it seems that we know it was because of this hip surgery.

Seeing him mobile and walking around makes it seem like he will be good to go for his upcoming tour. The Saturday Night Live alum will take the stage starting on October 20 in Uncasville, Connecticut, and will be on the road traveling all across the United States through mid-November.

His alleged hip surgery comes after a busy year. Sandler had one addition to the 2022 movie schedule with Hustle. He teamed up with LeBron James to produce the basketball movie about Stanley Sugerman (played by Sandler), a scout for the Philadelphia 76ers. Hustle got moderate to good reviews from critics , who said they liked seeing Sandler in a dramatic role even if it wasn’t his best work.

Keeping with his trend of being in lots of Netflix movies , the Big Daddy star just wrapped on the sequel to Murder Mystery . The comedy will see him reunite with his pal Jennifer Aniston as they head to Paris to take on their second mystery. The comedy is currently in post-production and doesn't have a release date, but hopefully, it comes out soon.

Sandler has for sure stayed busy, back in 2021 it was announced he would star in another Netflix movie with Carey Mulligan called Spaceman. The cast for this movie also includes Paul Dano, Isabella Rossellini and Kunal Nayyar, it will be exciting to see this unique ensemble later next year, as it is part of the 2023 movie schedule .

While hip surgery is no joke, and takes a while to recover, Sandler does not seem to be slowing down. With his upcoming stand-up tour, we will still be able to see the Sandman even if he’s moving a little slower than usual. It also looks like he might have planned ahead with three new movies in post-production, giving us plenty to look forward to.