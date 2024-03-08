After Major Cast And Director Brouhaha, Mason Gooding Got Real About The Future Of Scream 7

The horror genre's renaissance is showing no signs of slowing down, with many of the best horror movies returning to theaters via sequels and reboots. Fans were psyched when two new Scream movies were produced in quick succession, which was evident in their box office performances. Unfortunately what we know about Scream 7 is limited after a number of major setbacks. And actor Mason Gooding offered both cynicism and optimism about the movie's future.

Shortly after Scream 7 was announced, it was revealed that Happy Death Day's Christopher Landon would be taking over directing duties from Radio Silence. But after both Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega dropped out, Landon also exited the movie. While fans worried the slasher sequel might be dead in the water, but Mason Gooding aka Chad Meeks-Martin spoke to Variety about his perspective. He said:

If it could make money, I guarantee you, they’ll make it. It’s one of those things where you wait to hear from the people that make the big decisions.

Well, there you have it. While this message is somewhat cynical, the 27 year-old actor seems to think that the studio will move forward with more Scream movies as long as they can make money. Although what the upcoming horror movie will contain remains a total mystery for the time being.

As previously mentioned, Scream 7 hit major setbacks by losing two of its stars. Melissa Barrera was fired by Paramount, and shortly after Jenna Ortega dropped out. Fans wondered if the next movie could function without the Carpenter sisters, who became the two protagonists in the recent films.

But Mason Gooding seems to think that Scream 7 will still happen in one way or another. The studio has been quiet since losing its director and stars, and it should be fascinating to see how the franchise continues on. Presumably the Meeks-Martin twins will factor heavily, although Jasmin Savoy Brown recently said she hasn't been approached yet.

While losing Scream 7's director was a set back, I'm more worried about how the story will play out without Ortega and Barrera. Perhaps this shakeup could encourage Paramount to make a new deal and bring Neve Campbell back as franchise hero Sidney Prescott. Fans were majorly disappointed when Campbell dropped out of Scream VI over a pay dispute, as she's always been the franchise's final girl.

There are a number of Scream legacy characters that could be brought back for the next installment, which might help fans get over the Carpenter sisters not being included. The Core Four has seemingly become the Core Two, so the studio will need to fill in the ranks for the seventh film.

Scream 7 is in development and doesn't have a release date yet.