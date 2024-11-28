After Hobbs & Shaw Writer Offers Update On The Rock's Sequel, Vin Diesel Hints At His Fast And Furious Return

Actor and producer Dwayne Johnson is one of the hardest working people in Hollywood, constantly releasing new projects in theaters and on the small screen. And while fans are gearing up for his new holiday movie Red One, some moviegoers are still wondering if he'll return to to the Fast and Furious franchise with a sequel to Hobbs & Shaw. There's been no news on that front for a while now, and now Hobbs & Shaw's writer has offered an update on The Rock’s sequel. Meanwhile, Vin Diesel is hinting at Johnson's return to the main franchise.

While some moviegoers are still trying to figure out the Fast and Furious' timeline, others have been not-so-patiently waiting for the spinoff Hobbs & Shaw to offer another entry. During a conversation with THR, writer Chris Morgan put doubt in the future of a sequel, saying:

That’s really something [Universal Pictures] would have to speak to. We’re talking about what comes when and how, but I’ll leave that to greater minds than mine.

Well, that's not exactly hopeful. Hobbs & Shaw hit theaters in 2019, and there's been no indication that a sequel is coming. Some moviegoers really responded to the spinoff, which gave Idris Elba's villain superpowers. Other standouts include The Rock's chemistry with Jason Statham and Vanessa Kirby.

But those who are hoping to see Dwayne Johnson return to the Fast & Furious movies might be in luck. Because while celebrating Thanksgiving, Vin Diesel posted on Instagram hinting that The Rock might finally be returning. Check it out below:

Well, I'm intrigued. It sounds like Vin Diesel is ready for The Rock to come back to the flagship Fast and Furious franchise. Does this mean that he'll have a role in the upcoming Fast and Furious 11 movie? Only time will tell, but this message is definitely going to be a hopeful one for fans.

This message from the 57 year-old action star might be surprising, considering Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson's infamous beef. Diesel's post seems to be offering an olive branch, and getting fans of the high speed franchise hyped about The Rock's character Luke Hobbs possibly returning to the main franchise. We'll just have to wait and see if Johnson ends up responding at all to this call for his appearance in the Fast and Furious franchise.

Of course, getting Hobbs back into the Fast franchise might be difficult considering The Rock's wildly busy schedule. He's got two new movies arriving for the Holiday Season: Red One and Moana 2. He's also currently filming the live-action Moana movie, with photos from the set revealing his look as Maui.

The Fast and the Furious franchise is streaming now on Peacock. While we wait for news about the franchise's future, check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your movie experiences for the New Year.