Following Spat With Bam Margera Over Diss Track, Jackass' Steve-O Provides Update On Their Relationship

The ongoing feud between Bam Margera and his former Jackass colleagues took a musical turn over the summer, as Margera dropped a diss track that stirred up even more tension. Within this fiery musical salvo, one of the individuals squarely in the crosshairs of Margera's verbal jabs is none other than Steve-O , whose skateboarding prowess becomes a central point of contention. Following an exchange of barbs and insults between the former collaborators, Steve-O provided an update on the two’s relationship.

The stuntman was asked about the present state of his connection with Margera during an interview with Insider. Instead of fueling the ongoing public feud, he offered a composed response to the publication, stating:

I lost contact with him. Haven't heard from him at all. I think he changed his number, and that was that.

This revelation shines a light on a relationship that seems to have deteriorated significantly. It's worth noting that these two were once close friends, who embarked on a summer tour together. However, Bam Margera's ongoing struggles with substance abuse resurfaced, straining their bond.

Steve-O, whose birth name is Stephen Glover, has expressed genuine concern and supported his longtime friend steadfastly as he was in and out of rehab . His worries prompted him to take steps to help his friend's sobriety by including him on his Bucket List Tour . Initially, this arrangement seemed to have a positive impact but, unfortunately, the Bam's World Domination vet eventually decided to part ways. He shared his decision via a social media post, which elicited an emotional response from Glover that he ultimately deleted . His heartfelt message conveyed several sobering sentiments, culminating in one particularly poignant declaration: "You're dying, brother."

Following these developments, a heated exchange of words unfolded between Stephen Glover and the former Viva La Bam star. Bam Margera's diss track, aptly named "Feel Like Bam," was brimming with direct insults aimed at the entire Jackass crew. While he took particular aim at his former associates Johnny Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine, possibly due to his removal from the production of Jackass Forever and the subsequent lawsuit, he didn't spare Steve-O from his criticism, mainly focusing on the former clown's skateboarding style. In response, the Wildboyz alum took the time to craft a video response addressing these allegations. However, Margera seized this opportunity to escalate the feud further, resulting in the follow-up where he took more shots at Steve-O by focusing on the reaction video.

The drama has undoubtedly evolved, with the author and entertainer adopting a more measured approach. Only time will tell if his troubled former co-star will clean up his act and repair his relationships with his ex friends and colleagues.