After Bam Margera’s Legal And Personal Issues, The Jackass Alum Declares He’s Sober While Revealing Upcoming Gig

Bam Margera , a key figure in creating the iconic show, Jackass , has been entangled in a series of legal predicaments resulting in countless headlines. From an ongoing spat with his former co-star Steve-O to receiving bad news in his custody battle , the former MTV star has found himself on the wrong side of the law, facing arrests over the last year. Amid all this turmoil, the entertainer has declared his sobriety while dropping information about an upcoming gig in a refreshingly positive turn of events.

The star's battle with alcohol and substance abuse has been extensively documented, with former co-stars and friends like Brandon Novak expressing concerns about the Viva La Bam star's addiction. But if we take Bam Margera's word for it, he seems to have veered away from negative influences. In a video shared on Instagram, the skateboarder exuded his signature charisma while announcing his upcoming appearance at the PA Horror Con in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, on September 16th and 17th. He confidently stated:

What up, sons of bitches; it’s Bam Margera here letting you know I’ll be at the Horror Con September 16th & 17th in Langhorne at the Sheraton. I got my ankle alcohol detection monitor on, sober-tits, rockin' roll, let's go. See you there.

This is not the first time the 43-year-old CKY star has endeavored to maintain sobriety. However, it's a refreshing change of pace to witness him in high spirits and with a gig in place after so much controversy over the past several challenging months. The video, which you can watch for yourself embedded below, was accompanied by a simple caption from the star: 🙏💜:

In March, the Tony Hawk’s Project 8 veteran faced an arrest for public intoxication in Burbank during a heated dispute with his estranged spouse, Nicole Boyd, at a Thai restaurant. Further details of the arrest emerged , revealing the argument arose from the MTV vet's frustration over not being allowed to see their 5-year-old son, Phoenix, resulting in a loud confrontation. Reports also emerged about the Grind actor evading the police in the Pennsylvania woods just weeks after the restaurant altercation. Additionally, concerned friends and family organized an intervention in response to the events that transpired following the series of events but, unfortunately, their efforts were unsuccessful at the time.

The Haggard performer's most recent public intoxication arrest in August followed closely on the heels of him being ordered to stand trial for allegedly assaulting his brother, Jess Margera. To remain out on bail, he was required to undergo a drug and alcohol screening.

Hopefully, Bam Margera can maintain his sobriety and steer clear of more controversies and legal troubles. He seems eager to return to a positive spotlight, and one hopes this marks the start of a better chapter for him.