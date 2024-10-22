After It Ends With Us’ Alleged Drama, Blake Lively And Colleen Hoover Showed Their Relationship Is Still Blooming In An Incredibly Sweet Way

It Ends With Us release on the 2024 movie schedule was surrounded by alleged drama and rumors about Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni that sent the people of the internet into a spiral. However, despite all that, it’s also abundantly clear that some of the folks who worked on the film are very close, namely the Lily Bloom actress and the book’s author Colleen Hoover. Recently, they reiterated that point too as they took to Instagram to sweetly support each other.

It’s been over two months since It Ends With Us came out in theaters, and for the most part, Blake Lively hasn’t said much about the film following all the viral rumors that spread like wildfire. However, she has posted a few times about the project, domestic violence resources, the importance of voting, her haircare brand, Blake Brown , and her love for her family and friends. This included an appreciation re-post for Colleen Hoover, which you can see in the IG Story below:

(Image credit: Blake Lively's Instagram)

The image Hoover uploaded was also used in a photo dump Lively posted back in July. They had attended an event called Book Bonanza in Texas together to promote It Ends With Us, and the Gossip Girl star posted a ton of BTS images from the event that included her helping the author with her dress, her assisting her co-star Isabelle Ferrer into heels, those viral $19,000 jeans she wore , and more.

In the caption, the A Simple Favor star wrote about how much she appreciates all the women in her life and how proud she was to have been called a “crown straightener” – which is “a woman going around straightening all the women’s crowns around her.” Clearly, Lively was impacted by this weekend with Hoover and co, as you can see in the caption below:

I got maybe the best compliment of my life after this weekend. Someone on social called me a “crown straightener”. “A woman going around straightening all the women’s crowns around her”. It meant so much to me because it’s those invisible things people see that make us all feel best. I learned that we’re all sparkling leaders 👑, stronger together, from ALL the women in my life, blood and chosen. I am surrounded by crown straighteners. This weekend alone was packed with that empowering female energy. When I looked back at these pics, I saw it all in action. And it made me feel so lucky and loved.

Now, while there’s drama about there possibly being multiple cuts of It Ends With Us and supposed disagreements between Lively and Baldoni, this most recent IG Story shows that the actress and author are still very close.

At the moment, it’s unclear what is true and what isn’t when it comes to the rumors surrounding this film. People became suspicious when Baldoni wasn’t doing press with Lively, Hoover and the rest of the cast, and at the premiere, he wasn’t photographed with any of them. While he has spoken highly of those he worked with on the film, his lead actress hasn’t said much about him at all. However, she has made a point to compliment Hoover and her book – which she did during CinemaBlend’s It Ends With Us interviews .

Even though it’s still unclear exactly what happened behind the scenes of this film, it is lovely to see Lively and Hoover continuing to publically appreciate each other. It also makes me wonder if they’ll collaborate again to make the sequel to It Ends With Us , It Starts With Us . When asked about it, Baldoni said Lively should direct the sequel, and the first film performed well at the box office. So, it seems possible that another collaboration between these two could happen.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors