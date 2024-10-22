After It Ends With Us’ Alleged Drama, Blake Lively And Colleen Hoover Showed Their Relationship Is Still Blooming In An Incredibly Sweet Way
The actress and author showed a lot of love for each other.
It Ends With Us release on the 2024 movie schedule was surrounded by alleged drama and rumors about Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni that sent the people of the internet into a spiral. However, despite all that, it’s also abundantly clear that some of the folks who worked on the film are very close, namely the Lily Bloom actress and the book’s author Colleen Hoover. Recently, they reiterated that point too as they took to Instagram to sweetly support each other.
It’s been over two months since It Ends With Us came out in theaters, and for the most part, Blake Lively hasn’t said much about the film following all the viral rumors that spread like wildfire. However, she has posted a few times about the project, domestic violence resources, the importance of voting, her haircare brand, Blake Brown, and her love for her family and friends. This included an appreciation re-post for Colleen Hoover, which you can see in the IG Story below:
The image Hoover uploaded was also used in a photo dump Lively posted back in July. They had attended an event called Book Bonanza in Texas together to promote It Ends With Us, and the Gossip Girl star posted a ton of BTS images from the event that included her helping the author with her dress, her assisting her co-star Isabelle Ferrer into heels, those viral $19,000 jeans she wore, and more.
In the caption, the A Simple Favor star wrote about how much she appreciates all the women in her life and how proud she was to have been called a “crown straightener” – which is “a woman going around straightening all the women’s crowns around her.” Clearly, Lively was impacted by this weekend with Hoover and co, as you can see in the caption below:
Now, while there’s drama about there possibly being multiple cuts of It Ends With Us and supposed disagreements between Lively and Baldoni, this most recent IG Story shows that the actress and author are still very close.
At the moment, it’s unclear what is true and what isn’t when it comes to the rumors surrounding this film. People became suspicious when Baldoni wasn’t doing press with Lively, Hoover and the rest of the cast, and at the premiere, he wasn’t photographed with any of them. While he has spoken highly of those he worked with on the film, his lead actress hasn’t said much about him at all. However, she has made a point to compliment Hoover and her book – which she did during CinemaBlend’s It Ends With Us interviews.
Even though it’s still unclear exactly what happened behind the scenes of this film, it is lovely to see Lively and Hoover continuing to publically appreciate each other. It also makes me wonder if they’ll collaborate again to make the sequel to It Ends With Us, It Starts With Us. When asked about it, Baldoni said Lively should direct the sequel, and the first film performed well at the box office. So, it seems possible that another collaboration between these two could happen.
Overall, despite the rumors, allegations and drama, it’s lovely to see Blake Lively and Colleen Hoover continuing to support each other. If you want to see the film they made with Justin Baldoni, Jenny Slate, Brandon Sklenar and more, you can buy or rent It Ends With Us on Amazon.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.