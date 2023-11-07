‘They Are A War’: After Reunion With Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox Shares Her Real Thoughts On Relationships, And It Sounds ‘Complicated’

Actress Megan Fox has made countless headlines during her years as a public figure, many of which have been about her personal life. This is especially true over the last year, where she and fiancee Machine Gun Kelly had some public relationship struggles. After her reunion with MGK , Fox recently share her real thoughts on relationships, and it sounds “complicated.” Let’s break it all down.

Fox’s relationship with Machine Gun Kelly went downhill over Super Bowl weekend , where she deleted their photos together in a very public manner. The pair have been working hard on their relationship, with Fox and MGK reportedly returning to wedding planning . The Jennifer’s Body actress is also releasing a book of poetry, some of which is expected to be about her current relationship. Fox spoke to People about the themes of her book Pretty Boys are Poisonous, where she spoke about the struggles that come with having a romantic partner. In her words:

Relationships are complicated. For most of us it's not a fairy tale. Relationships are not pretty. They are ugly. Sometimes they are a war. But through a wound enters an opportunity to grow and become a stronger more whole version of yourself.

Talk about a good perspective. Megan Fox and MGK have reportedly been going through tons of therapy , and it sounds like she’s got a real understanding about her feelings, and what it means to be in a relationship in general. I’ve got to assume that these “complicated” feelings will make for some intriguing poetry in her new book.

The internet was set ablaze when it was revealed that Megan Fox wrote a book , especially since fans thought the title had to do with her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. The public is super curious about that pair, and it should be fascinating to see if the poems offer an insider perspective. In the same interview with People, Fox was asked if she was nervous to release Pretty Boys are Poisonous , saying:

I’ve been in the public eye for a long time and my career has been one long witch hunt. So nervous? No, I expect a mixture of admiration and vitriol from the public.

Points were made. Megan Fox has been picked apart by both the public and media in her years as a public figure. Case in point: Fox took a ton of flak when Jennifer’s Body was released . So she’s expecting her book of poetry to get some naysayers as well. Either way, I have to assume that the book is going to get plenty of attention.