‘They Are A War’: After Reunion With Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox Shares Her Real Thoughts On Relationships, And It Sounds ‘Complicated’
Megan Fox got honest about relationships as her book of poems is released to the public.
Actress Megan Fox has made countless headlines during her years as a public figure, many of which have been about her personal life. This is especially true over the last year, where she and fiancee Machine Gun Kelly had some public relationship struggles. After her reunion with MGK, Fox recently share her real thoughts on relationships, and it sounds “complicated.” Let’s break it all down.
Fox’s relationship with Machine Gun Kelly went downhill over Super Bowl weekend, where she deleted their photos together in a very public manner. The pair have been working hard on their relationship, with Fox and MGK reportedly returning to wedding planning. The Jennifer’s Body actress is also releasing a book of poetry, some of which is expected to be about her current relationship. Fox spoke to People about the themes of her book Pretty Boys are Poisonous, where she spoke about the struggles that come with having a romantic partner. In her words:
Talk about a good perspective. Megan Fox and MGK have reportedly been going through tons of therapy, and it sounds like she’s got a real understanding about her feelings, and what it means to be in a relationship in general. I’ve got to assume that these “complicated” feelings will make for some intriguing poetry in her new book.
The internet was set ablaze when it was revealed that Megan Fox wrote a book, especially since fans thought the title had to do with her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. The public is super curious about that pair, and it should be fascinating to see if the poems offer an insider perspective. In the same interview with People, Fox was asked if she was nervous to release Pretty Boys are Poisonous, saying:
Points were made. Megan Fox has been picked apart by both the public and media in her years as a public figure. Case in point: Fox took a ton of flak when Jennifer’s Body was released. So she’s expecting her book of poetry to get some naysayers as well. Either way, I have to assume that the book is going to get plenty of attention.
Pretty Boys are Poisonous is out now, and Fox is attached to a number of upcoming projects. Be sure to check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
