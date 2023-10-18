After Revealing Their Separation, Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Advice She Would Give Her And Will Smith’s Younger Selves: ‘What Do You Tell Two Young People In Love?’

The relationship between Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith has been in the headlines for about as long as they have been together. And while they haven't always had control over what was said, the new batch of headlines is entirely self-generated. Jada has written a memoir, and in the book, she reveals details about her life previously unknown, including the fact the famous couple have been living separate lives for years.

Pinkett Smith is remarkably open in her new memoir about the fact that, while she calls Will Smith king of her heart, their marriage has not been an easy one. When asked by InStyle if there was any advice she would give their younger selves, however, she hesitates. Because she’s not sure there’s anything to say to two young people in love. She explained…

What do you tell two young people in love? It's so hard. We were big romantics in our own way. I think that all young people are big romantics because we don't know a lot about love yet. Most of us come from environments where parents aren't really showing the best examples of what love is all about.

While Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith may be separated, they are still very much part of each other’s lives, something that they are not expecting to change. Will Smith had previously revealed they were not romantically monogamous, but that never meant they were not important to each other. Pinkett Smith makes it clear in the book there are no plans to ever legally divorce. In the end, she does have advice for her younger self. But it’s not that she would change anything; she would simply make her younger self aware of the work and the perpetual learning that goes into relationships. She continued…

What I would tell those two is just understand there's a lot to learn here. Understand that you are in the beginning, beginning, beginning stages of how to relate to one another, and that this relationship, this is the big one. This relationship is about you learning how to love. This relationship is about you learning how to love yourselves and learning how to love one another. That is not an easy thing. I know you're in what we call the ‘honeymoon stage,’ but in order to understand those other higher components of love, you'll be tested greatly.

Considering how personal the aftermath of the Oscars slap was , it's a shock to a lot of people that Will and Jada's relationship is how it is. People are certainly going to have opinions about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s situation due to their lives in the public eye. Even Will and Jada's children understand that their parents are public people, and that means that details of their personal lives will not always remain private.

Will Smith, for his part, has turned “notifications off” and is trying to tune out the noise from others. Honestly, as long as both of them are happy with their lives, that’s all that matters, and whatever else comes along, they will hopefully be able to learn from it.