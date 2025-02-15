4 New Movies I'm Stoked To Watch Exclusively On Peacock With Its 63% Deal Including Bridget Jones, Wicked, And Conclave

It's award season, which means there are a ton of movies slowly making their way to streaming. With the Oscars just a couple of weeks away, Peacock has launched the first deal from a streaming service in 2025 – and it's a huge 63% off a whole year of its Peacock Premium subscription.

Working out at just $2.49 a month, prepay for a whole year upfront and it'll cost you just $29.99 to get access to some of the biggest movies everyone is talking about right now. These include those with plenty of Oscar nominations, such as Conclave, Wicked, and The Wild Robot. Of course, there's also the new Bridget Jones movie, at the top of the romcom hierarchy.

This is one of the best streaming deals we've seen so far this year. To encourage you to make the most of it before it expires on Tuesday, February 18, here's four movies I want to stream with the Peacock deal imminently.

Peacock's Annual Plan Deal

Peacock: $79.99 $29.99 For First Year | Use Code: WINTERSAVINGS

Save 62% - A Peacock subscription sees its first price cut since Black Friday – and while it's not quite as good as its previous $19.99 rate, if you missed out and don't want to wait until likely November for a deal better than this on its annual plan, it's worth signing up. Working out at just $2.49 a month, get access to NBC titles, Bravo reality hits, and Peacock Originals for sub-$30 now. Expires at February 18

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy

(Image credit: Universal / Miramax)

Like it or loathe it, the fourth installment of Bridget Jones has gone straight to streaming it in the States. Yep, as of February 13, you can now watch Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy on Peacock, and I couldn't be more excited to get stuck in. Could it be too much of a good thing where Renée Zellweger's iconic heroine is concerned? Absolutely not, with each film seeing the titular character at different points in her life, but always – always – in a big pair of knickers and with a romantic dalliance or two keeping her busy. Following on from 2016's Bridget Jones' Baby, it's nine years later and Bridget is widowed with two children. Much to the devastation of OG fans, dashing Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) has passed away. Four years into her grief, Bridget is looking to get back into the saddle and wade into the murky waters of modern day dating AKA the dreaded apps... Also starring Leo Woodall, Chitwetel Ejiofor, and Hugh Grant, it's sure to be another hilarious romp.

Wicked Part One

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

My one negative note about this adaptation of an adaptation (it was a book first, y'all) is that we didn't get the whole thing in one go. But also, I get it: how are we meant to cope with Jonathan Bailey in both "Dancing Through Life" and "As Long As You're Mine" in one movie. I would probably go into cardiac arrest. Anyway. You'll soon be able to watch Wicked: Part One through Peacock. While a date hasn't been announced as of yet, it is imminent and considering the Peacock deal is for a whole year, you'll be able to squeeze in as many viewings of this musical as you like. And if you've been living under a rock, Wicked: Part One brings the Broadway musical to the silver screen, traversing the origin story of The Wizard of Oz's villain, the Wicked Witch of the West and her friendship with the Good Witch. Starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, Wicked: Part One has ten nominations at the upcoming Oscars.

Conclave

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Also with a handful of Oscar nominations itself, you can watch Conclave right now on Peacock, starring Ralph Fiennes. Directed by Edward Berger, this thriller also stars Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, and Isabella Rossellini, and follows a sacred event that has remained secret since ancient times – the selection of a new Pope. In this thriller, Cardinal Lawrence (Fiennes) is tasked with orchestrating the process after the unexpected death of the current Pope. Bringing together the most powerful leaders in the Catholic Church, they must stow themselves away in the Vatican and pick from candidates. Finding himself at the heart of a conspiracy, Conclave won Best Screenplay at the Golden Globes and is nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Fiennes has picked one up for Best Actor.

The Wild Robot

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Another Oscars nominee, The Wild Robot is up for Best Animated Feature Film and features a star-studded line-up including Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, and Bill Nighy. Equal amounts heartwarming and perhaps surprisingly terrifying, The Wild Robot sees a robot called Roz (Nyong'o) shipwrecked on an uninhabited island. Roz must learn to survive in the harsh climate, and over time forms bonds with the other animals living on the island. This includes a fox voiced by Pascal and an orphaned gosling called Brightbill that Roz must help to take care of. A story of self-discovery and the intersection of technology and nature, it is adapted from Peter Brown's New York Times bestseller of the same name.

