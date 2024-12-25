After Watching Robert Eggers' Nosferatu, There Are 3 Other Versions Of The Vampire Movie I Think You Should Watch

It’s finally here! After years of impatiently awaiting the arrival of one of the most anticipated movies on the 2024 movie schedule , Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu has arrived on the silver screen, bringing with it Bill Skarsgard’s terrifying take on an iconic horror character. But now that the movie we described as “bloody, sexy, and stunning” in CinemaBlend’s Nosferatu review is in theaters, now’s the perfect time to go back and revisit the different versions of the classic horror tale.

From the iconic and controversial 1922 silent film that was an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula to a 1970s remake by Werner Herzog to a meta-horror flick about the making of one of the best horror movies of all time , here are three versions of the Nosferatu story I think you should watch.

(Image credit: Art Films Guild)

Nosferatu (1922)

It’s a miracle F.W. Murnau’s Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror ever saw the light of day because the unauthorized version of Dracula (where the names and places were changed) was famously ordered to be destroyed after Bram Stoker’s estate successfully sued the producers more than a century ago, per Deadline . But thanks to some copies making it out of Europe intact, the 1922 silent film has become not only one of the best vampire movies of all time but also one of the most readily available horror flicks (it’s in the public domain).

With Max Schreck’s terrifying appearance, those iconic shots, and a creative albeit unsuccessful way of getting around copyright laws, this German silent film is the stuff of legend and landmark horror experience.

Stream Nosferatu on Pluto TV.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox/Caumont Distribution)

Nosferatu: The Vampyre (1979)

Released soon after Dracula entered the public domain, Werner Herzog made his own version of the classic vampire story. Nosferatu: The Vampyre is essentially a remake of the 1922 silent film, but the characters all have their names from Bram Stoker’s original novel. Starring frequent collaborator Klaus Kinski as Count Dracula (though he looks like Count Orlok from Nosferatu), this terrifying and mesmerizing film pays homage to everything that came before while also pushing the story further.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of Herzog’s body of work or just now getting into his non-documentary features, this is a great place to start. Though not as horrifying as anything from Robert Eggers’ latest interpretation, this great ‘70s horror movie is a wild and fulfilling watch.

Stream Nosferatu: The Vampyre on Prime Video.

(Image credit: Lions Gate Films)

Shadow Of The Vampire (2000)

E. Elias Merhige’s Shadow of the Vampire isn’t necessarily a Nosferatu remake, but instead a great meta-horror movie that provides a fictionalized account of the making of the movie. Starring John Malkovich as F.W. Murnau, the film’s director, and Willem Dafoe as Max Schreck, who played Count Orlock in the original, the movie offers a scenario in which Schreck was actually a vampire feasting on the cast and crew of the 1922 silent film.

At times devilishly comedic, and others terrifyingly off-putting, this unique spin on one of the most consequential horror films of all time is unlike any other version of the Dracula story. It’s also funny seeing Dafoe (in one of his best performances ) play a vampire after seeing his performance as Professor Albin Eberhart Von Franz in Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu.

Rent/Buy Shadow of the Vampire on Amazon.