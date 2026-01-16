Mickey Rourke Calls Out 'Cruel Embarrassment' Of GoFundMe, Says People Should Be More Focused On Eric Dane's Health
Mickey Rourke has strong words for the GoFundMe set up in his name.
Fundraising platforms like GoFundMe have done a lot of good to raise money to help people chase ideas or assist those who need it. We’ll often hear about some of the most successful campaigns, but the plan to raise money to help out actor Mickey Rourke made headlines for different reasons. Not only because the target was famous, but also because he didn’t want the money. Now, he's called out the situation, while also urging fans to ask for their money back and support Eric Dane.
In early January, a GoFundMe campaign was launched in Mickey Rourke’s name. The actor was reportedly behind on several of his bills and was in danger of being evicted. The GoFundMe asked people to help raise nearly $60,000, but ultimately raised nearly double that.
While it was initially reported that Rourke had signed off on the campaign, he came out shortly after it launched to claim he had never, and would never, agree to such a thing. Yesterday, he took to Instagram and (in all capital letters) called the campaign a scam and said he is working to return the money to those who donated. He explained…
It remains unclear exactly what led to these differing perspectives on the situation. Rourke’s manager, Kimberly Hines, claimed that Rourke did agree to the GoFundMe, but perhaps wasn’t fully aware of what it was he was agreeing to at the time. However, ten days after he initially blasted the campaign, he’s still calling it a scam.
Mickey Rourke’s post is essentially a call-out to anyone who donated, asking them to get in touch so their money can be returned. He clearly doesn’t want anybody worrying about him. If any actor needs support right now, Rourke believes it's Eric Dane, who announced he’s been diagnosed with ALS last year. Rourke said…
There are still a lot of unanswered questions here, including Mickey Rourke’s current situation, as the initial stated reasons for the GoFundMe have never been disputed. Mickey Rourke has led a famously wild life, which he has fully admitted has put him in a difficult position later in his life, though he says he has worked through those problems.
That wild life has led the actor to have a fairly uneven career. His Oscar-nominated turn in The Wrestler was something of a comeback for him after years out of the spotlight. That role in turn led to high-profile opportunities like playing the villain in Iron Man 2, though Rourke has had little good to say about Marvel in recent years.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
A post shared by MICKEY ROURKE (@mickey_rourke_)
A photo posted by on
On the plus side, Rourke's manager said the publicity from the GoFundMe has led to some offers of movie roles, so hopefully Rourke will find himself in a better place soon. However, with so much money left to give back, it's unlikely we've heard the last of this situation.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.