Mickey Rourke Calls Out 'Cruel Embarrassment' Of GoFundMe, Says People Should Be More Focused On Eric Dane's Health

Fundraising platforms like GoFundMe have done a lot of good to raise money to help people chase ideas or assist those who need it. We’ll often hear about some of the most successful campaigns, but the plan to raise money to help out actor Mickey Rourke made headlines for different reasons. Not only because the target was famous, but also because he didn’t want the money. Now, he's called out the situation, while also urging fans to ask for their money back and support Eric Dane.

In early January, a GoFundMe campaign was launched in Mickey Rourke’s name. The actor was reportedly behind on several of his bills and was in danger of being evicted. The GoFundMe asked people to help raise nearly $60,000, but ultimately raised nearly double that.

While it was initially reported that Rourke had signed off on the campaign, he came out shortly after it launched to claim he had never, and would never, agree to such a thing. Yesterday, he took to Instagram and (in all capital letters) called the campaign a scam and said he is working to return the money to those who donated. He explained…

My last post today' iam 'sooo upset & embarrassed 'about 'SCAM' TO RAISE MONEY FOR ME!! WHICH WAS AS IVE STATED A CRUEL ENBARRASMENT. OVER 100 THOUSAND $$WAS RAISED BY CONCERNED STRANGERS AND OTHERS. MY ATTOURNEY IS DOING EVERYTHING IN HIS POWER TO MAKE SURE ANYONE WHO GAVE THERE ' HARD EARNED MONEY$$$ IS QUICKLY RETURNED. TRUTHFULLY THERE IS STILL OVER 90 THOUSAND DOLLARS THAT STILL NEEDS TO BE REFUNDED TO CONCERNED PARTYS THAT SENT THERE [sic] MONEY.

It remains unclear exactly what led to these differing perspectives on the situation. Rourke’s manager, Kimberly Hines, claimed that Rourke did agree to the GoFundMe, but perhaps wasn’t fully aware of what it was he was agreeing to at the time. However, ten days after he initially blasted the campaign, he’s still calling it a scam.

Mickey Rourke’s post is essentially a call-out to anyone who donated, asking them to get in touch so their money can be returned. He clearly doesn’t want anybody worrying about him. If any actor needs support right now, Rourke believes it's Eric Dane, who announced he’s been diagnosed with ALS last year. Rourke said…

PLEASE PEOPLE GET YER MONEY THE PERSON WHO PULLED THIS CRAP SHOULDNT GET ONE FUCEN DOLLAR, ALL IAM CONCERND WITH AT THIS MOMENT IS THE ' HEALTH & WELL BEING OF MY FRIEND. ' ACTOR. ' ERIC DANE. PLEASE SHOOT ERIC SONE [sic] 'STRONG PRAYERS '

There are still a lot of unanswered questions here, including Mickey Rourke’s current situation, as the initial stated reasons for the GoFundMe have never been disputed. Mickey Rourke has led a famously wild life, which he has fully admitted has put him in a difficult position later in his life, though he says he has worked through those problems.

That wild life has led the actor to have a fairly uneven career. His Oscar-nominated turn in The Wrestler was something of a comeback for him after years out of the spotlight. That role in turn led to high-profile opportunities like playing the villain in Iron Man 2, though Rourke has had little good to say about Marvel in recent years.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by MICKEY ROURKE (@mickey_rourke_) A photo posted by on

On the plus side, Rourke's manager said the publicity from the GoFundMe has led to some offers of movie roles, so hopefully Rourke will find himself in a better place soon. However, with so much money left to give back, it's unlikely we've heard the last of this situation.