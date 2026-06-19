Alexandra Daddario Says Getting Famous In The ‘Judgment’ Social Media Era Would Be So Hard: ‘So Much Noise’

Alexandra Daddario has been famous for a long time, though she’s been honest about taking some Hollywood roles she probably “shouldn’t” have . She was in her early twenties when she was cast in the Percy Jackson movies. While those ended too soon , they opened up doors for roles in San Andreas, Mayfair Witches and more notable properties. The actress has made the whole Hollywood game look easy, but she recently admitted she does not think she would do well in the “judgment” era of social media we’re living in now.

The kids, they have it hard these days! Seriously, though, it’s not easy out there. Famous youngsters often have to cultivate a following online in order to gain attention by movie studios, casting directors and producers. The Internet is a great channel for anyone to build a brand for themselves, but Daddario believes it comes with some major downsides, particularly when it comes to the “eyes” that are on newbies all the time.

There’s so much noise outside about what you should be doing, who you should be, how you should live your life. A lot of judgment, especially in Hollywood. And I think it’s especially hard with social media. The way that there’s just like sort of eyes on how we should all dress and what we should do, all this stuff, especially for young women.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s been open about cocaine and hook-ups in Hollywood in the ‘90s before Internet culture abounded, and she's not the only actress to talk about the pre-social media era. Don't even get me started on SNL's legendary after parties.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

For Daddario, the actress feels lucky she didn’t grow up with what she feels is that “onslaught” youngsters are dealing with these days. As part of a longer interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation , she also spoke about how hard it must be for those breaking in:

I don’t know how any young person trying to be an actor right now could handle that kind of onslaught. I think I’m very lucky that I grew up like so isolated. I had no idea what Hollywood was, or what was going on, I would just go to my auditions and try to do the best job I could.

Starting in the industry when the Internet was still relatively new meant she could focus on one thing: The acting portion. Now, branding has become more complicated, and even she’s seen that as she’s switched up social tacts, become a mother, and weathered a public split from Andrew Form. (Though let’s be clear, she’s still posting beautiful dress content on occasion .)

At 40, her fans still think she has those Percy Jackson goddess genes , proof that the Internet can be kind … when it wants to be.