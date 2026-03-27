Alexandra Daddario Turned 40, And Fans Think She Has Those Percy Jackson 'Goddess' Genes

It’s hard to believe we’re in the era where millennials are consistently hitting 40. Just a few years ago, I was flabbergasted when the cast of Harry Potter started having children . Now, Alexandra Daddario’s hit the milestone celebrity birthday, and the first thought I had was, “I just saw her in Baywatch.” Unfortunately, my own sense of time is wildly off-base, because that was actually nearly a decade ago.

If you follow Alexandra Daddario, she’s obviously into some real-life Maycraft witchery, because I truly don’t think she’s aged a day since landing Baywatch, and this is even despite welcoming a baby with her (now ex-partner) Andrew Form . Approaching a new decade in life looks good on her, as evidenced by several of her recent posts before her March celebration.

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I’m not just being nice because I love her work; her fanbase agrees. Along with the many, many people who were shocked the actress is 40 (“Get out of here! 40?!!”), many of them amusingly cited evidence she has those Percy Jackson Greek goddess genes. So, that’s the key to immortality. Comments on Instagram and Reddit tied back to her breakthrough role as Annabeth Chase, AKA Athena's daughter, in the franchise.

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"She is literally [the] daughter of Athena 💖😍"

"Wow, Happy Birthday to our favorite goddess, Alexandra Daddario, she ages phenomenal and her beauty is unbeatable."

"No way 40 already? Seems like yesterday I remember her in the Percy Jackson movies."

Other fans joked she had played a literal “vampire” in a season of American Horror Story, which may have helped. Another faction of fans also said she looked “31 max,” which was the exact age the actress was when Baywatch came out in 2017. So, I feel a little bit vindicated that I was unclear about how quickly time was passing.

Anyway, celebrities in general have the time and the means to keep up with personal care in ways many of us average folk do not. Forty also means something very different than it did decades ago, as other famous names can attest to. When Kim Kardashian turned 40, she rocked out with a bikini post . Anna Kendrick also turned 40 just last year, and celebrated with a sparkly mini dress . (Yes, I was equally shocked when she hit 40.) In comparison, my mom turned 40 and wore a pantsuit and got “over the hill” cards. Times have changed, and as it passes, the leading ladies in Hollywood are growing more and more timeless.