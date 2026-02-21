Alexandra Daddario Is Back On The Market, Folks

Alexandra Daddario remains a fan-favorite actress and has remained busy in Hollywood over the past several years. Simultaneously, the star also provides occasional glimpses into her personal life while maintaining a level of privacy. Now, a major detail of Daddario’s domestic life has been confirmed to the public, as the 39-year-old star is now back on the market. A representative for Daddario reveals that she and husband Andrew Form (57) are splitting up.

It’s been reported that Daddario formally filed for divorce from Form in New York after nearly four years of marriage. While reporting on the situation, TMZ didn’t provide as to why the pair – who’ve been separated – are deciding to end their marriage. The statement provided by the White Lotus alum’s rep, however, does provide some context regarding the nature of her and Form’s “decision”:

The decision was made with love and respect. They will continue to co-parent their child together and appreciate privacy as they navigate this transition.

In 2021, Alexandra Daddario confirmed her relationship with Andrew Form, a film producer whose credits include The Purge, A Quiet Place and the 2025 Anaconda movie. Form and Daddario tied the knot in 2022. Daddario suffered a miscarriage at some point during the marriage though, in July 2024, she announced that she was pregnant. In October of that same year, Daddario gave birth to her first child, a baby boy (who’s now 15 months). Form also shares two kids – Julian (12) and Rowan (9) – with ex-wife Jordana Brewster.

Per what’s known about the timeline of the Daddario/Form relationship, the two met in 2021 during the days of the COVID lockdown. Daddario revealed they were both walking down the same street when they encountered each other, and that meet-cute turned into a dinner date. By July of that same year, the pair went public with their romance when they walked the red carpet for the premiere of The White Lotus.

Form and Daddario’s subsequent 2021 engagement made headlines, and there was seemingly much anticipation in the lead-up to their wedding. Those nuptials took place in New Orleans and, after the event, Daddario opened up about the decision to get married in the French Quarter venue. Apparently, she and Form “wanted it to be about music, drinking, and authentic New Orleans.” Daddario’s dress was also lauded by fans on social media.

Ahead of the birth of his first child, Daddario also provided updates on her pregnancy, which she jokingly referred to as a poorly kept secret. On a more serious note, given her own experience, the Percy Jackson alum also sent a message of advice for women who were worried about their bodies during pregnancies. At the same time, Daddario also got real about the trauma that can accompany a miscarriage.

It seems as though Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form’s child will remain a joint priority in the aftermath of their eventual divorce. Hopefully, both Form and Daddario can individually move forward in a way that works best for them.