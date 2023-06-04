Alexandra Daddario Used An Old Camera To Take A Photo In The Buff During Her Latest Mountain Trip

Alexandra Daddario always knows how to shake things up to keep her social media interesting. The Mayfair Witches and White Lotus star has been in the mountains lately taking in some r&r. At some point she found an older camera and took a tasteful photo in her birthday suit before showing off some of the gorgeous the views she’s been privy to on her trip. Fans, of course, had thoughts.

Ms. Daddario is one of the queens of the thirst trap both online and on the small screen, particularly following her infamous The White Lotus bikini scene and previous roles in the likes of True Detective and more. With her latest, I’m really digging the vintage vibes; it’s giving “Those Lazy, Crazy, Hazy Days of Summer.” (Also worth noting the actress likes to unpack her stuff whilst on vacation; way to be organized.) She captioned the photo simply, with a “🏔️” emoji.

After throwing out the pic -- which had some fans offering to buy her a higher resolution camera -- she spent the rest of the post showing off the incredible views she's been soaking in. Sure, she was trolling her fans a little with the first post, but it wouldn’t be the first time Daddario has gotten “cheeky” with her fans . Still, if I looked that good courtesy of an old camera, I’d probably have a little fun with it too.

Meanwhile, the post comes a day after she captioned a second, funnier image from her vacation with a lyric from The Talking Heads’ "Once in a Lifetime' after she mistakenly bit off more than she could chew on a hike. So, the vacay certainly hasn’t been all rest and relaxation from the comfort of her hotel room.

It’s unclear from the pics if this mountain trip is one Alexandra Daddario is taking with her husband. She and Andrew Form have been married for a year now this month, so it’s possible this is a one-year anniversary trip, though he doesn’t appear in the photos nor has he posted any mountain views. The two have vacationed together in the past, notably for a honeymoon road trip following their wedding in NOLA in June of 2022. You may remember this trip as “ The One In Which Daddario Saved A Turtle ” that was attempting to cross the road.

The actress travels a lot, and while sometimes she’s clearly in a place for work (such as when she snapped bikini shots in Hawaii while The White Lotus filmed), other times it’s unclear why she is in a certain locale. Her next gig, I Wish You All The Best, is Tommy Dorfman’s directorial debut starring Corey Fogelmanis, Lexi Underwood and Lisa Yamada, and also featuring Cole Sprouse.

But that project is already in post-production, so we’ll keep our eyes peeled and let you know whatever the actress gets up to next -- whether that be fun social media content or another movie or TV role.