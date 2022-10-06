Alexandra Daddario Gets Cheeky In New Mirror Reflection Photo From Paris

Alexandra Daddario has been spending time in the City of Lights as of late, and she’s shared posts from The Eiffel Tower to the infamous Pont des Arts bridge in Paris. One post that’s caught additional attention is the actress seemingly sharing an innocuous selfie that got a little cheeky thanks to her mirror reflection in the background.

No one does social media quite like Alexandra Daddario, whether she’s saving turtles in the middle of the road or showing off the “view” from her bathtub at home. To me her travel photos are amongst her finest, and while the Baywatch star is playing with the lighting in what seems to be her Parisian hotel room, she also shared her bare reflection in the mirror behind her.

It’s nice to see a celebrity not take herself too seriously and that’s something The White Lotus star has historically done well. In a secondary joke-y post from her trip on Instagram, the actress took some photos at the Palace of Versailles and joked, “Why are there so many people at my house?”

While the actress is in the middle of working on Mayfair Witches -- a TV series most definitely set in the U.S. and based on Anne Rice’s popular series of books, it seems she was in France during the past week to be a part of Paris Fashion Week. Photographers caught her on the street in Paris in Dior late last month and at an event for that brand’s Spring/Summer Womenswear line. Of course, she's also been sharing her own photos from that trip.

One thing is definitely for certain: Daddario has definitely been working on her French… something that she has been doing since her Percy Jackson days at least. (The post below means “Every day I eat snails at 3 p.m.")

