Alexandra Daddario Was Asked To Reveal An 'Outrageous Rumor’ ‘That Won't Go Away' About Her, And She Had An Immediate And Blunt Answer

Alexandra Daddario is a big star, and like most big stars, wild rumors about her have spread on the internet. However, when asked if there is an “outrageous” rumor she can’t escape, she revealed a troublesome professional one that she bluntly debunked.

Now, you might expect this “outrageous” rumor to be about Daddario and her husband . Or maybe she might have revealed something that was speculated when she had her baby last fall . However, when Elle asked her to reveal “the most outrageous rumor [she’d] heard about [herself] that won’t go away,” she said:

That I’m a bad actress. I'm not a bad actress. I've just done some projects that don't showcase me in the way that I should be showcased. OK? [The] director and the writing is everything. And sometimes I'm lit poorly, but I'm not a bad actress. I got an Emmy nomination. How do you think I did that?

First of all, let’s put this rumor to bed right now. As Daddario clearly stated, she’s not a bad actress; in fact, she's a really good one. Her 2022 Emmy nomination for her role in The White Lotus’ Season 1 cast is proof. However, there’s plenty more evidence.

From True Detective to The White Lotus (both can be watched with a Max subscription ) to Mayfair Witches (which is currently airing on the 2025 TV schedule ), she has been part of some seriously impressive projects that have shown off her skill and range as a performer. Plus, that Emmy nod is also a great signifier of her talent.

Sadly, though, as Daddario admitted, people might think she’s a bad actress because she’s been part of a few projects that weren’t critically acclaimed. For example, the reviews for 2017’s Baywatch were pretty terrible as it's 18% on Rotten Tomatoes shows, and that film is still brought up frequently when people talk about the actress. The Percy Jackson movies also weren’t met with the best reactions, which led to the franchise going unfinished. However, just about every actor has items in their filmography like that.

It’s an inevitable fact that some movies and shows flop despite having an excellent cast and tons of potential. Most of the time, a project's lack of success does not mean the actors in them are bad, it just means – as Daddario said – the project didn’t “showcase [them] in the way that [they] should be showcased.” It's not just actors who make a film or TV show good, the director, writer, and whole bunch of other folks help make a project successful, too.

Thankfully, the Mayfair Witches star has plenty of projects that do show off her skills as a performer and prove that she is not a bad actress. So, with that out of the way, let’s forget about this terrible rumor and let Alexandra Daddario live her best life as the great actor we know her to be.