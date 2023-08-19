All Of Us Are Strangers: Release Date, Cast, And Other Things We Know About The Upcoming Fantasy Drama Movie

There is so much to look forward to when it comes to upcoming movies in 2023 . From sci-fi epics like Dune: Part 2 or big Netflix movies like Damsel, 2023 has a wild movie schedule everyone is excited about. And now we have a new film to add – All Of Us Are Strangers, starring Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal.

The film has been in the works for a year now, and fans finally got their first look into the world of the new movie in August 2023. But, when is the film going to be released? What’s the story about? For all your questions, here is what we know so far about All Of Us Are Strangers.

Get ready, movie fans, because All Of Us Are Strangers will release on December 22, 2023, per the press site for the Searchlight Pictures film.

December 2023 already has a ton of movies set to release during that time, from the tale of Wonka , starring Timothée Chalamet, to Poor Things starring Emma Stone and The Iron Claw starring Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White . Having this film released during that time frame will be interesting due to the competition.

There’s also the fact that the 2023 WGA strike and the SAG-AFTRA strike is ongoing as of August 2023, and there hasn’t been a solution thus far. Due to that, many projects have delayed their release dates – and All Of Us Are Strangers might also fall into that category. Hopefully, though, that release date will stay set in stone.

Andrew Scott And Paul Mescal Star

There isn’t much known about the cast for All Of Us Are Strangers except for the four stars that the Searchlight Pictures site confirms. Two of them are the main stars – Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal. They will play Adam and Harry.

These two actors have worked on several projects from which fans might recognize them. Andrew Scott has appeared in various popular television shows, such as Sherlock, alongside Benedict Cumberbatch as the evil Moriarty, and the hilarious comedy, Fleabag. Besides that, he’s appeared in films like 1917, Spectre, the LGBTQ+ film Pride and more.

Paul Mescal has been making waves for the last few years. He starred in the fantastic Hulu original miniseries , Normal People. Also, he starred in films such as The Lost Daughter, God’s Creatures, and Aftersun, the latter of which earned him an Academy Award nomination . The actor will appear in Gladiator 2 , as well.

These two have excellent track records regarding their projects, and seeing them starring together in this movie excites me. I can’t wait to see them rock it.

Claire Foy And Jamie Bell Co-Star

The other two cast members that were confirmed by the official site were Claire Foy and Jamie Bell, who will be playing Adam’s parents.

From TV to film, these two actors have shined in many roles. Claire Foy had an especially excellent run where she played young Queen Elizabeth in The Crown for two seasons, a role that earned her many award nominations and wins. Besides that, she’s appeared in countless features, including Season of the Witch, Women Talking, First Man, and more.

Jamie Bell has had a great run with television, too. He starred as Abraham Woodhull in the AMC series, Turn: Washington’s Spies, and starred in the great Apple TV+ series Shining Girls. He’s appeared in a variety of movies, such as Billy Elliot (where he played the titular role in the dance film ), Snowpiercer, The Eagle, Retreat, Rocketman, Surrounded, and others.

The Fantasy Drama Follows A Man Who Encounters His Deceased Parents In His Childhood Home, As If They Hadn’t Died 30 Years Ago

If you were curious about what the story for All Of Us Are Strangers will be about, it’s quite interesting – and one that I’m sure will intrigue any movie fan.

According to the official logline from Searchlight Pictures, the upcoming tale follows a young man named Adam, who lives in London. One night, he runs into his neighbor, Harry, in a “chance encounter” that changes his life forever. But strange things begin to happen as his and Harry’s relationship grows.

Adam finds himself pulled back into the home he grew up in, where he finds his parents. Usually, this would be a standard thing to experience for any child visiting home — but his parents have been dead for thirty years. And now, in the present, Adam finds them living and looking the same age they were when they died.

This already sounds like an incredibly fascinating story, and I can’t wait to see where it goes. It has already piqued my interest.

All Of Us Are Strangers Is Based On The Japanese Novel, Strangers

If you were wondering if All Of Us Are Strangers is based on anything, the story comes from a book. According to Screen Daily 's announcement regarding the making of the film in June 2022, it's loosely based on the novel, Strangers by Japanese Writer Taichi Yamada.

I’m always down for light reading when I discover a novel is becoming a movie adaptation. Be right back; about to add this to my “to be read” list.

Andrew Haigh Wrote And Directed The Film

The last bit of information we have is that Andrew Haigh wrote and directed the film, according to the official site. Haigh has been in the movie and TV industry for some time and has produced some excellent films.

Some of them that you might have seen are Weekend, 45 Years, and Lean on Pete, another film within A24’s massive film catalog. Haigh also directed and wrote Looking, an LGBTQ+ series on HBO, and the movie conclusion that came out afterward. Furthermore, he worked on The OA and The North Water. I could see why he was working on a film like this.

All Of Us Are Strangers is a few months away as of August 2023, and I can’t wait to see it in theaters. I’ll have to re-watch another great fantasy drama in the meantime.