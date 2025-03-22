Amanda Seyfried Opens Up About Why Playing Mean Girls’ Karen Again For Commercials Was ‘Harder’ Than She Expected, And I Get It

While the chances of a Mean Girls sequel seem slim, fans of the beloved film did get a chance to revisit with the characters, in a way, thanks to Walmart. The retail franchise had Lindsay Lohan and more reprise their roles for a series of ads, which featured many grool references. Amanda Seyfried even returned as Karen Smith and played the ditzy but lovable character perfectly. However, Seyfried just admitted it was a lot “harder” to play Karen again than she thought it would be, and her reasoning makes sense.

In Mark Waters' 2004 flick (which can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription), the Plastics member was considered “the dumbest girl you'll ever meet," and she ultimately became the school’s weather girl due to her “fifth sense” being that her boobs could tell when it was raining. In the Walmart ads, it looks like her meteorology skills are still put to good use for meteorological purposes, too. While it's one of Seyfried's best roles and one she can still pull off, she explained in a GQ video interview why the reprisal was something of a "mindfuck":

Getting to play Karen again was something that I’ve really wanted to do for so long and kind of a mindfuck. Because I know she’s inside of me in so many ways, because I played a version of her in my own high school in order to stay out of the drama. But it was a little harder to reach [the character], I think.

How interesting that the Emmy winner admitted she played “a version” of Karen in high school for social survival. While it seems the method worked, it's unfortunate that it had to be used in the first place. With that in mind, though, I can understand why it was tough for the actress to take on the role again. Of course, there was also another pressure she had to face -- one that she didn't have to contend with so much while making the original film:

The pressure of a commercial in general is a lot. We were selling products, which is also kind of weird but fun. And it was so centered around Mean Girls and the Plastics grown up, but I felt like I needed to make a choice about Karen in her late 30s. And you would think it would be easy, you’d think she’d be the same person. I think she is the same person but, for whatever reason, it was a little harder to reach. It wasn’t mind-bending or anything, but it was a little weird, just weird.

That makes a lot of sense as well. Actors do have to sell a film, in a way, when doing press. But, in this case, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert and Lindsay Lohan were explicitly selling products. I can see how that'd be awkward, but I did enjoy the ads, especially how they utilized unforgettable Mean Girls quotes. Plus, fans were treated to much-needed updates on the characters of Cady, Gretchen, Damien and Kevin, in addition to Karen. Check out the Karen-focused Walmart ad below:

Amanda Seyfried as Karen Smith in new Walmart ad - YouTube Watch On

As daunting as the task of reviving Karen may have been, I'd definitely say that Amanda Seyfried succeeded. Considering I'm a fan, that sentiment would likely be music to the actress' ears. She also said this:

And there is that responsibility, too, to bring it to the fans as well, because we’re making it for the fans, and we have this short amount of time to create something that a lot of people are gonna see. It was harder than I thought it was gonna be. But I would love to play someone like Karen again soon.

While Amanda Seyfried says she experienced career setbacks due to playing Karen, I'd love to see her play the role in a feature film again. Though I'd also settle for the star playing a similar character in some kind of production. Seyfried certainly has comedic chops, and I'd love to see her put her scene-stealing, humorous energy to good use again.

Until that happens, though, I totally content with Karen returning through the delightful Walmart ads. And kudos to Amanda Seyfried for managing to play the character in a way that not only felt consistent with her original portrayal but fresh as well. Now, if you need me, I'll just be sitting here waiting for a Karen Smith spinoff movie to be greenlit.