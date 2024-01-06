‘They’re My Girls’: America Ferrera Opens Up About Reuniting With Blake Lively And Their Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants Co-Stars

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants really is one of the best movies about female friendship out there. Not only because four friends use a pair of pants to connect with each other to fight long-distance, but because of the real-life chemistry these co-stars have with one another. Now, all these years later, America Ferrera reunited with Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, and Amber Tamblyn at an event, and the Barbie actress shared what it meant to her.

Fans understandably freaked out seeing The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants women come together for a public appearance to celebrate America Ferrera’s Barbie performance. Ferrera may not have worn the iconic vintage jeans during this event, but there was no need because the girls were all smiles and laughter as they posed for selfies together. The Superstore actress spoke to ET on the red carpet of the Palm Springs International Film Festival about how great it felt for her sisterhood to come back together again, saying:

I mean, they're my girls. I feel so incredibly lucky that I've had this sisterhood in real life because we all grew up together and we grew up in the same industry and we've all seen each other through so many life moments and career moments and ups and downs. To have a friendship, 20 years later, that is really incredibly supportive and meaningful, it just feels like such a gift and I love them each so deeply, and there is something about like, when our forces combine.

It’s very beautiful to have a friendship that lasts for decades. Just like the four characters in the Ann Brashares-adapted film series, America Ferrera, Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel all live busy lives. Throughout the years, they’ve had film and television projects piling up. However, it doesn’t mean they don’t make time now and again to see each other without the use of a pair of pants.

They had an adorable reunion to celebrate New Year's in 2018, and they were seen cuddling each other and donning comfy clothes. The former co-stars may not be teenagers anymore, but it proves you’re never too old for some quality gal time.

Unfortunately, there was no mention in America Ferrera’s ET interview about whether or not audiences will get a third Sisterhood movie. As Ann Brashares’ Sisterhood Everlasting book concluded the adventures of the four friends as they reached adulthood, we could use a third movie to see Carmen, Tibby, Bridget, and Lena together one more time. After all, we know Blake Lively would be down for a Sisterhood 3 movie as long as it honored the story and legacy the four actresses created together.

Why we haven’t seen more Sisterhood films could be based on the schedules of everyone after the second movie. Bledel wrapped up six seasons of Gilmore Girls, Ferrera was starring in Ugly Betty, Lively began her six-season run on Gossip Girl, and Tamblyn became a series regular on House.

In 2022, Tamblyn said while the project is constantly in the works, nothing has come to fruition due to the complications of all the women being mothers now with new projects to work on. With the friendship between the four still holding strong, I’d like to believe eventually we’ll get the long-anticipated movie.

On the bright side, the Gotta Kick it Up! actress did give us a glimmer of hope for another reunion between her and her “girls.” After it was brought up that next year would mark 20 years since the first Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movie, Ferrera remarked that she’d be open to commemorating that with her friends and co-stars. Now, I’d just like to see if everyone can still fit into those “magic” pants after all of these years.