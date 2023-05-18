Amid Rumors, Sydney Sweeney Reveals What It Was Like Filming Her Rom-Com With Glen Powell ‘Living My Best Life’

We all know that Sydney Sweeney’s got a lot of emotional range as an actress in heavy dramas like HBO’s Euphoria, The White Lotus, and the production network’s 2023 movie release Reality which received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes . While her next movie will be a rom-com that will bring laughter to audiences, she experienced some drama amongst her fans when they speculated the coziness between her and her then-taken co-star Glen Powell was more than platonic on-set. Despite anything in the rumor mill, the Emmy-nominated actress said she was “living my best life” filming her new rom-com.

You can imagine how much relief it was to Sydney Sweeney to star in a project that was more light-hearted than anything she’s starred in recently. In fact, according to ET , the Euphoria star described that she was “living my best life” filming her newest rom-com Anyone But You with Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell.

It was such a blast! I mean, Australia was such a beautiful place to film, and the cast and crew were so much fun. I've never laughed so much on a set before. I had a really good time. I was living my best life. I loved it.

If I got the chance to film a movie in the tropical landscapes of Australia, I’d feel the same way. This rom-com inspired by a Shakespeare play Much Ado About Nothing is will follow two former college rivals who are forced to reunite for a destination wedding and pretend to be a couple for personal reasons, only to (of course) fall for each other in the process. Anyone But You will be directed by Will Gluck known for being behind the camera for the Emma Stone rom-com Easy A, which was a modern adaptation of The Scarlet Letter. Considering the star power and hilarious dialogue that turned Easy A into a classic hit, I can imagine Anyone But You will receive the same praise.

While Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are supposed to explore the “enemies turned lovers” trope for their new rom-com, fans wondered if art was becoming reality with another classic Hollywood example of co-stars dating in real life. The rumor mill started when the Set it Off actor’s then-girlfriend, Gigi Paris, reportedly unfollowed Sweeney on social media. Fans speculated this was because of all of the cozy on-set photos of the two actors who were all smiles with each other.

It also didn’t help when it was reported that Powell and his girlfriend broke up during the time when all of these rumors were circulating. However, a Page Six article claimed he and Paris split weeks before the scandalous rumors started. But, things still weren’t looking good when it was revealed that Sweeney’s fiancé, Jonathan Davino, left the house with bags for unknown reasons. With both of these co-stars not commenting on the rumors, fans couldn’t help but wonder what was going on. But after the Sharp Objects actress was seen with her fiancé stepping out for a date night, those dating rumors between her and Powell were debunked . This is good news for the two actors because if these rumors continued to grow stronger, we could have had this generation’s “Brangelina” on our hands.