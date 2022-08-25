Amidst Other Rumors, Florence Pugh Is Allegedly Making Way Less Than Harry Styles In Don’t Worry Darling

Olivia Wilde’s new movie Don’t Worry Darling has been the subject of a number of scandalous rumors. With a rumors regarding how the director got together with Styles, as well as an alleged feud between Florence Pugh and Wilde off set, this behind-the-scenes buzz is definitely giving the new movie a lot of attention. The latest speculation that’s been floating around has been about Florence Pugh allegedly making way less money than Harry Styles for Don’t Worry Darling.

It’s no secret that it's been an ongoing battle for men and women to have the same pay for the film projects they do together. According to Showbiz Galore , Florence Pugh, who’s been a professional actor since 2014, was allegedly paid a salary of $700,000 for Don’t Worry Darling. Her on-screen co-star, whose new role in the film marks his second acting credit, was reportedly paid $2.5 million -- if true, a much larger amount of money than his co-star.

To note, this would also be even more than other notable co-stars of the film like Chris Pine, who reportedly made $600,000.

If true, it’s possible these figures could have something to do with how valuable a pop star like Styles' time is. The singer still tours regularly and is paid well for his efforts; previous reports have indicated that Harry Styles, a former member of one of the most successful British boy bands out there, has a reported net worth of $90 million whereas Pugh’s is around $8 million.

Regardless, Olivia Wilde has denied the pay disparity among her actors. The Booksmart director told Variety she felt reports of the pay differences had “no validity” as the right for equal pay has been something she’s been fighting for over "20 years."

There has been a lot out there that I largely don’t pay attention to. But the absurdity of invented clickbait and subsequent reaction regarding a nonexistent pay disparity between our lead and supporting actors really upset me. I’m a woman who has been in this business for over 20 years, and it’s something that I have fought for myself and others, especially being a director. There is absolutely no validity to those claims.

It's enough to make one wonder how much validity to take from the myriad rumors out there. And Don’t Worry Darling has been the center of a number of rumors. The timeline was reportedly questioned after Olivia Wilde and Harry Style got together on set around the time of her break-up with Jason Sudeikis.

Then, the time she was spending with the One Direction star on set was reported to cause a rift between the Black Widow actress and Wilde. Pugh has spoken plenty about working with Styles on Don't Worry Darling, but has been quieter about collaborating with Wilde despite Wilde raving about her recently.

Adding more fuel to the fire came when the Little Women actress responded to people obsessing over sex scenes with Harry Styles. She believed the film should not be defined by those scenes and that “the people who made it are bigger and better than that.” Could that be a jab at Olivia Wilde sparking those feud rumors again?

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have said they’ve experienced “toxic negativity” over the idea of the director and actor being together, as well as their 10-year age difference. He’s said that it was not his intention to hurt anyone and felt bad for the leading ladies of his life for dealing with any online criticism. The House actress has spoken before about the “false narrative” behind her new relationship with Styles and that she tries to focus more on the happiness between her and her new beau instead of caring what others think of them.

While Wilde has commented, rumors about a pay gap persist, but at the end of the day, it's safe to say Don't Worry Darling has been buzzy. Be prepared to see the movie that’s generating a lot of notice as the 2022 movie release hits theaters on September 23rd.