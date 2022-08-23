From ‘Toxic Negativity’ Aimed At His Relationship With Olivia Wilde To Star Wars Rumors, Harry Styles Opens Up

Harry Styles first started his professional career auditioning for The X-Factor only for that to lead to him being one of the five members of the hit British boy band One Direction. While One Direction is no more, Styles still has a very successful solo career and even transitioned into acting. But the 28-year-old has opened up about the “toxic negativity” from dating his Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, as well as if a Star Wars project is in his future.

The English singer and actor’s career has been reaching new heights. According to Rolling Stone , he’s been getting a lot of attention from his fandom lately because of his latest relationship with his Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde. They reportedly met on set when Shia LaBeouf’s boot from the film indirectly led to a new romance between Styles and the Booksmart director. She decided to cast him after seeing his performance in Dunkirk. After the paparazzi snapped a photo of them holding hands when they both attended the wedding of his manager and close friend Jeffrey Azoff in January 2021, it was clear the two had more than simply a professional relationship.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Addresses the “Toxic Negativity” Aimed at Their Relationship

But, of course, some pockets of Harry Styles’ fandom felt the need to take to social media about how they felt about his new relationship. And there wasn’t too much positivity going around. Anonymous tweeters were not happy about the ten-year age gap between the two entertainers, as well as the idea of a director-actor romance, despite both of these qualities not not exactly left field in the entertainment industry. Wilde has also gotten a lot of flack from the fandom about random things like her dancing or holding controversial jokes she’s made a decade ago against her. Considering Styles is up on a high pedestal raised by his fans, they expect the leading ladies of his life to be held up to the same standard.

The former One Direction member may not have the biggest social media presence, but that doesn’t mean he’s not aware of what is being said about him and his new girlfriend. He addressed Rolling Stone about how he may be aware of the good in his fans, but he’s not happy about the hate and “toxic negativity” he’s been experiencing about his new relationship.

That obviously doesn't make me feel good. It's obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you're at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something. I just wanted to sing. I didn't want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that.

While Harry Styles may not be happy with what his fans are saying, his new lady love has a more understanding approach to the whole thing. In the past, she’s had to handle online trolls harassing her about dating the Dunkirk actor and spoke confidently about the “false narrative” behind her new relationship. She’s said she's happy and doesn’t care what others think. Wilde told Rolling Stone that despite the hate she and her new boyfriend have been receiving from his fans, she still found them “deeply loving people.”

I don’t personally believe the hateful energy defines his fan base at all. The majority of them are true champions of kindness.

There’s also been rumors a feud between the happy couple and his Don’t Worry Darling co-star Florence Pugh, as she allegedly would see Styles and Wilde get pretty steamy while the 38-year-old director was with her long-time partner Jason Sudekis at the time. So who knows what the bond between the three of them will be like going forward when promotions for Don't Worry Darling start? While it looks like there may be haters out there not happy with this new relationship, Styles and Wilde don’t seem to care as they still plan to go strong.

Will Harry Styles Appear in Star Wars in the Future?

Harry Styles has proven himself to be a very talented actor who’s taken roles in big movies like Dunkirk (despite Christopher Nolan not knowing how mega-famous Styles was ) and playing a gay cop in the 1950s drama My Policeman . Because he had a surprising MCU role in Eternals, there were rumors that a Star Wars movie was in the works for him. The pop singer has responded to whether or not these rumors were true.

That’s the first I’ve heard of that. I’d imagine… false.

Despite all of the big-screen roles that this singer/actor has snagged, Styles said that he didn’t believe he’ll be doing a movie for a while. That it may not mean that he’s done with acting, but that it’s more something he likes to do at the moment and is confident he’ll return to it time and time again. As of right now, he’s expressed his desire to take some time off from touring so he could be more present with his friends and family.