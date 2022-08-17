Don’t Worry Darling: Florence Pugh Responds To People Obsessing Over Her Harry Styles Sex Scenes

Actress Florence Pugh has become a major name in the film industry over the last few years, thanks to acclaimed performances in projects like Black Widow, Midsommar, and Little Women (the latter of which earned her an Oscar nomination). Her next highly anticipated release is Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling , which features a killer cast of actors. And Pugh recently responded to people obsessing over her sex scenes with Harry Styles in the movie.

In Don’t Worry Darling , Florence Pugh and Harry Styles play a couple in the 1950’s who have a seemingly idyllic life before things start getting creepy. Since early in production, there have been plenty of reports about how steamy the two actors will get in the upcoming thriller, with the first trailer revealing some of this footage. But Pugh recently spoke to Harpers Bazaar about the public’s fixation with the movie’s sex scenes, saying:

When it’s reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it’s not why we do it. It’s not why I’m in this industry. Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations like that. That’s just not what I’m going to be discussing because [this movie is] bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that.

There you have it. While Don’t Worry Darling will indeed have some sex scenes, Florence Pugh wants everyone to know that the upcoming movie is so much more than that. Indeed, the trailer for Olivia Wilde’s next directorial effort is super intriguing and creepy, especially for those who have seen it on the big screen. Plus there’s performances coming from talents like Chris Pine , Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, and Wilde herself. And while she and Harry Styles might have sex scenes, the famous pop star has become an established actor in his own right.

Still, Florence Pugh admits that Harry Styles’ casting in Don’t Worry Darling was always going to make headlines. Aside from his booming career as a pop star, he’s also made countless headlines lately thanks to his relationship with the movie’s director Olivia Wilde. As a reminder, you can check out the trailer for the movie below,

Florence Pugh’s comments about the focus on her Don’t Worry Darling sex scenes come shortly after she went vial for wearing a pink see-through dress which exposed her breasts. Her outfit basically broke the internet, as countless people weighed in and sexualized the actress. She eventually addressed the response on social media , while helping to make the hashtag #FreeTheNipple go viral.

Indeed, Florence Pugh is an actress who has had to address the public view of her a number of times throughout her career so far. This includes her relationship with Zach Braff , which came under fire due to the actors’ age difference. Despite this all, Pugh definitely seems to have a great sense of self, and her star power should only continue to grow.