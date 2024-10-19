As Andrew Garfield Goes Viral For Talking To Elmo About His Late Mother, He Recalled Seeing Her Amid Her Final Days And How Jessica Chastain Helped Make It Happen

Andrew Garfield has been having vulnerable conversations as of late. While promoting his 2024 movie release , romantic dramedy We Live in Time , the fan-favorite star has been open about dealing with grief, specifically how he handled it amid his mother’s death a few years ago. Garfield recently went viral for appearing in a video alongside Sesame Street’s Elmo, during which they discussed grief. As that continues to gain traction, Garfield is recalling how co-star Jessica Chastain helped him see his mother during her final days.

What Happens In The Video Featuring Andrew Garfield And Elmo?

Sesame Workshop released a clip this past week to social media, which features Andrew Garfield on Sesame Street, where he encounters the furry and delightful Elmo. It’s during their meetup that the two exchange pleasantries, before Elmo asks how Garfield is doing. The viral Social Network star ultimately admits that he’s missing his mother, to which the red muppet kindly offers his sympathies. While Garfield appreciates the sentiment, he proceeds to explain to his furry, little friend the beauty that can be found in missing someone:

Andrew Garfield and Elmo Explain Grief | Sesame Workshop - YouTube Watch On

Throughout the course of its lengthy history, Sesame Street has recruited various A-listers to help share vital life lessons with kids. However, to me, this may be one of the most affecting clips the franchise has ever produced. It’s certainly not easy to speak about grief around adults let alone discuss it with children. But the Spider-Man star certainly articulated his thoughts in a way that people of varying ages could understand. Also, shout out to Elmo for always checking up on people .

Andrew Garfield Received Some Help While Trying To His Mother During Her Final Days

Andrew Garfield’s mother, Lynn, passed away at the age of 69 in 2019 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. During that time, Garfield was busy filming The Eyes of Tammy Faye alongside the likes of Jessica Chastain and Vincent D’Onofrio. The Silence star’s colleagues eventually became aware of his familial situation. With that, Chastain – who was unrecognizable in the role of the film’s eponymous character – worked in tandem with the powers that be so that Garfield could spend time with his mom:

What was amazing was that [Searchlight Pictures’ David Greenbaum] and Jessica rearranged the schedule last-minute — put filming on hold [in North Carolina] for a few days so that I could go back [to England] and be with my mom for 10 days.

That was certainly considerate of the Zero Dark Thirty star and co. to do that for their collaborator. Based on the comments he shared with People , it sounds like the Hacksaw Ridge star really appreciated it. While it may be sad to some that his mother is no longer here, it’s incredibly comforting to hear that he was able to spend time with her before the end.

While promoting We Live in Time, Andrew Garfield has been candid about how his grief connected to his work in the film, which deals with heavy subject matter. It sees Garfield and Florence Pugh play a couple who deal with ups and downs, including a tragic cancer diagnosis, over the course of several years. The somewhat somber subject matter is why Pugh says the film may be “scary” to some people. However, she encourages them to see it anyway. Here’s hoping that the film as well as Garfield’s openness with Elmo and the public at large serve as a hint of encouragement for those who are still trying to process their own grief.

We Live in Time is playing in theaters now.