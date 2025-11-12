Andy Garcia Reveals He’s Returning For Ocean’s 14, And Shares A Filming Update

The group of thieves who led the original Ocean’s trilogy pissed off a lot of people, but arguably none more so than Andy Garcia’s Terry Benedict. The nefarious casino mogul appeared in all three of those movies, first as an antagonist, then as a reluctant ally. Following George Clooney confirming that the long-awaited Ocean’s 14 is moving forward, Garcia revealed that he’ll be back for this next installment, as well as shared an update on where things stand with filming.

While promoting the new season of the Paramount+ subscription-exclusive series Landman, where Garcia is now a series regular following a guest appearance in Season 1, the actor mentioned his involvement in Ocean’s 14. He also told The Wrap how the movie was originally supposed to start rolling cameras this coming January, but that scheduling conflicts necessitated that principal photography be pushed back. Either way, don’t expect the next Ocean’s movie to be ready in time for release on the 2026 movies schedule.

Andy Garcia didn’t mention was specifically trigger this delay, although the article does note that Brad Pitt, who plays Robert “Rusty” Ryan in the Ocean’s movies, is still filming The Adventures of Cliff Booth, the follow-up to 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Still, pushing back production is better than it not happening at all. It’s also good to hear Garcia will be back for Ocean’s 14, although something tells me that in the nearly two decades that have passed since Ocean’s Thirteen, Terry Benedict hasn’t exactly turned over a new leaf.

Along with Garcia, Clooney and Pitt, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle and Julia Roberts are all expected to reprise their roles for Ocean’s 14, among others. Damon, along with the late Carl Reiner, actually returned for cameo appearances in the 2018 spinoff Ocean’s 8, but their scenes were removed from the final edit. It’s unclear whether any Ocean’s 8 characters will be present in Ocean’s 14, such as Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean, Danny’s sister.

Although Steven Soderbergh directed the entirety of the Ocean’s trilogy, this time around David Leitch, who previously worked with Brad Pitt on Deadpool 2 (briefly) and Bullet Train, will handle helming duties. Although the Ocean’s 14 script is completed, it still hasn’t been revealed who wrote it. This is one of two movies currently in development for the heist franchise, the other being a 1960s-set prequel that will star Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper.

Whether Terry Benedict is a straightforward villain again or has to begrudgingly help out the thieves who’ve screwed him over multiple times, I’m looking forward to seeing Andy Garcia back in this role. See the actor performing alongside Sylvester Stallone and more when Landman Season 2 premiers this Sunday, November 16.