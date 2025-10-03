Finally: George Clooney Shared An Ocean's 14 Update (And When They Might Start Filming)

It would seem that we’re actually pretty close to getting the band (and by that I mean the Ocean’s cast ) back together, as George Clooney has finally shared a very positive update about progress on Ocean’s 14. Along with sharing where they’re at in terms of conversations with the studio, he also explained when he thinks the long-awaited movie might start filming, and let’s just say, the heist is getting closer to beginning.

At the moment, Clooney is promoting his project on the 2025 movie schedule , Jay Kelly. While at the New York Film Festival, where the new flick is being screened, E! News asked him about the Ocean’s Eleven continuation. In response, he actually gave a pretty big update, explaining:

We just got the budget approved at Warner Brothers, and we're trying to set up -- it's just scheduling, so it's just setting a start date for us. Probably start in about nine or ten months, shooting.

Wow! What an update! For quite some time now, we’ve gotten vague comments here and there about what’s going on with this fourth Ocean's film. However, this feels like the most solid news we’ve received about the upcoming movie in a long time.

An approved budget and an actual timeline for filming tell me this film is probably well on its way to being made; talk about great news!

A little over a year ago, in September 2024, we got an update about the Ocean’s 14 script from Clooney . He explained at the time that there was a “good script” that everyone liked. Then, earlier this year, Brad Pitt called it “pretty damn tasty.” Before that, we didn’t have much to go on, with Matt Damon even saying in August of 2024 that he hadn’t heard much about the project.

Now, though, it sounds like the crew is very close to their next heist. After sharing the update that filming could start in nine or ten months, Clooney also gushed about reuniting with his co-stars. When asked specifically about working with Pitt again, he enthusiastically responded with an answer about the ensemble as a whole, saying:

Yeah, Brad [Pitt], Matt [Damon] and Don [Cheadle] and Julia [Roberts]. I had dinner last night with Julia. They're all still really dear friends. And so, the chance to work together would be fun.

It would be fun for them and us! I need more Ocean’s one-liners and smooth and hilarious moments from this stellar ensemble. Plus, I’ve been dying to catch up with this crew. While we did get Ocean’s 8 in 2018, that wasn’t super connected to the original trilogy. So, it’s really been 18 years since we’ve seen Ocean’s Eleven on our screens. Personally, I can't wait to see how these characters have evolved over the last almost two decades.

By the time Ocean’s 14 comes out, it will have been likely over 25 years since that first Las Vegas heist, and I’m sure fans will be more than ready for another con – I know I will be. So, stay tuned, folks, this movie is in the works and on the move, and hopefully, sooner or later, it will be on the big screen for all of us to see.