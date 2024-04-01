How Brad Pitt Allegedly Feels About Possibility Of Shiloh Moving In Amidst Winery Brouhaha With Ex Angelina Jolie

While the ongoing divorce battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is mostly centered around the ownership of a winery in France, there has been another element of contention that has caused the divorce to drag on for years: the custody of the couple's children. But in a couple of months, there will be one less child at issue, as Shiloh Jolie-Pitt will be turning 18. When she does, she’s allegedly looking to move in with dad, something Pitt is reportedly over the moon about.

17-year-old Shiloh is allegedly looking for a change when she turns 18 soon, and as part of that, is apparently thinking she’ll move out of mom Angelina Jolie’s house and move in with dad. A source claiming to be close to the family tells Radar Online that Pitt is “ecstatic” to hear the news that Shiloh wants to join him. Pitt is reportedly especially close to Shiloh as compared to the rest of his children.

While Pitt and Shiloh have been close for the kid’s entire life, that hasn’t allegedly been the case with all of Pitt and Jolie’s children. When then-18-year-old Zahara was inducted into a sorority last year, she had seemingly dropped Pitt’s last name and was simply going by Jolie. Eldest child Maddox also testified in the divorce proceedings back in 2021 and the word was he didn't have much relationship with his father, at least at the time. With Shiloh Jolie-Pitt turning 18, it will leave 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox as the only remaining minor children of the two celebrities.

Considering the acrimonious relationship that Angelina Jolie has with Brad Pitt as their divorce battle has continued to drag on, Jolie is reportedly not thrilled with Shiloh’s decision to move in with Dad. However, the Maleficent actress isn’t planning to stand in the way. Jolie understands that her daughter is becoming an adult, and is going to let her make her own decisions regarding where she plans to live.

While there have been some indications that the divorce settlement between Pitt and Jolie may have finally entered its endgame, the ongoing legal battle between the two sides isn’t necessarily over. The battle over ownership of a chateau and winery owned by the former couple that started during the divorce has spilled over into a second fight, with the pair each suing each other. Jolie sold her share of the winery back in 2022, and Pitt sued in an attempt to invalidate the sale. Jolie then countersued her ex-husband.

While father and daughter may be looking forward to spending more time together, it likely won’t be a major change for either of them. Pitt and Jolie apparently don’t live far from each other currently, so anytime the young adult wants to visit her mom or her siblings, that won’t be too difficult.