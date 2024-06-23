See The Cool Moment Tom Cruise Exchanged Friendship Bracelets At Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Show

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour continues to be the hottest ticket in entertainment, as proven by the number (and caliber) of famous faces stepping out to “Shake It Off” and see the surprise song choices at her London shows. In addition to Travis Kelce making the trip to Wembley Stadium with his brother and sister-in-law Jason and Kylie Kelce, there was literal royalty in the house, as Swift took photos with Prince William and his kids. Another fairly surreal moment was captured by fans, as Tom Cruise was shown exchanging friendship bracelets with Swifties.

It’s been fun to see the different celebrities who have revealed themselves as Swifties since Taylor Swift’s world tour kicked off. And when Tom Cruise made his appearance at the second of eight concerts in London, fans were pleased to see that he was game to participate in an important part of the Eras Tour etiquette . Check out the cool moment below on X (Twitter) :

📹 | Tom Cruise trading friendship bracelets with fans yesterday #LondonTSTheErastour pic.twitter.com/zPOju2xDibJune 23, 2024

The Top Gun: Maverick star was shown holding several bracelets as he accepted another from a fan and examined it before telling them it was “so cool,” and shaking their hand. That had to have been quite a surreal experience for the Swiftie, and while we’ve had some cool friendship bracelet ideas , I can’t help but wonder how you’d choose which one to give to Tom-freaking-Cruise.

Tom Cruise is far from the first celeb to participate in the bracelet tradition. Jennifer Garner’s friendship bracelet game was on point last summer, and Simu Liu boasted his own massive haul . I’d have to imagine that in between seeing who was chosen to receive the “22” hat and dancing along to their favorite Taylor Swift songs, the other high-profile attendees got in on the bracelet fun too.

There were certainly enough of them there. Similar to the incredible celebrity moments we got when the Eras Tour was in Los Angeles, the London dates have already brought out well-known names like Greta Gerwig, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Liam Hemsworth, Hugh Grant, Jamie Dornan and more. That was just Night 2, as her first show featured Jonathan Van Ness, Nicola Coughlan, Cara Delevingne and Salma Hayek in the audience..

With Travis Kelce also watching from VIP tent, that means that not only were Tom Cruise and his fellow A-listers treated to the new Tortured Poets Department set with choreography nodding to Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, but also they got to hear the infamous Midnights lyric change, “ Karma is the guy on Chiefs .”

What the London crowd has NOT gotten to see yet is any big announcement regarding the re-release of Reputation or any other upcoming music from Taylor Swift . Several clues seemed to point to news coming out of her 100th show , but since that date has come and gone, all we can do is continue to wait — and keep rewatching Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) with our Disney+ subscriptions .