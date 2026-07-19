Wait, Do Rick Devens And James Gunn Actually Know Each Other? Yes And They Had Superman Plans

We’re all used to Big Brother players shouting out family members and friends during their live votes each week, but now and again, one of them will drop a reference that makes you do a double take. This week, that person was Rick Devens, who said happy birthday to his daughter, said hi to his wife and son and then name dropped popular director and DC executive James Gunn. Initially, most fans thought it was just Rick being goofy, but it turns out there’s an entire backstory here.

Rick and James Gunn apparently know each other in real life. In fact, there was a plan for Rick and his family to appear in the background of the upcoming Superman sequel Man Of Tomorrow, which Gunn has been on-set directing the past few months. Prior to the shooting day, however, Devens called Gunn and told him he wasn’t going to be able to come anymore for a reason he wasn’t allowed to share. That reason was obviously he was going to be sequestered in the Big Brother House.

Gunn posted a video of Devens shouting him out on Big Brother over on Threads, and when fans asked what the connection was, he talked about knowing Rick in a series of messages. He also said that even though Rick missed out on the Superman shoot, his family did not…

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He was gonna appear in the background of MoT but he had to cancel (his awesome wife and kids still came). He couldn't tell me why but told me I'd be excited. Obviously I was!

Everyone, even James Gunn, likes being shouted out on television, but the excitement here no doubt ran a lot deeper because Gunn is a noted OG Big Brother fan. As such, that reference definitely hit harder than it would have otherwise. I’m sure he’s loving this season too, given he’s got a friend on the show and also, it’s been objectively a glorious mess so far.

Part of the reason why it’s been such a mess has been Devens himself, who doesn’t know how to do anything other than play hard. He was a menace on both of his seasons of Survivor, finding idols and getting up to all sorts of weird schemes. There aren’t any Idols on Big Brother, but there are plenty of opportunities to cause chaos. To the surprise of no one, Rick has taken advantage of those, forming multiple alliances and taking part in what’s rumored to be one of the wildest nomination ceremonies in the show’s history, which is going to air this evening.

You can catch Devens on Big Brother throughout the Summer, which airs new episodes several times a week on CBS. You can also tune into the live feeds at any time, which are streaming on Paramount+. As for Man Of Tomorrow, you can catch James Gunn’s newest a little less than a year from now on July 9th, 2027. Sadly, Devens won’t be a part of it, but we can all look for his wife Becca and their kids in the background.