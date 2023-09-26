The Apology Text Megan Fox Got After Her Ex Spilled The Beans On Their Co-Parenting Relationship
Megan Fox's ex Brian Austin Green opened up about their relationship, and promptly texted her to apologize.
Being a celebrity is a tricky thing. While it brings awesome opportunities, it can also make one’s personal life a very public manner. Actress Megan Fox likely knows this all too well, as she’s made countless headlines during her relationships with both Machine Gun Kelly and ex-husband Brian Austin Green. And the Beverly Hills 90210 actor recently revealed the apology text Fox got after he spilled the bans on their co-parenting relationship.
Fox and Green have been co-parenting for years, following their split in May of 2020. Since then they've both found new partners, and it seems like the quartet of celebs are focused on putting the kids first. Green and his partner Sharna Burgess recently dove into how this works on their podcast Oldish, but didn’t get permission from the Jennifer’s Body actress first. Green recently spoke to Page Six and revealed the apology he sent to his ex after the pod was recorded, offering:
What a classy move. While Green and Burgess didn’t think ahead before recording a podcast and speaking about their co-parenting with Fox, he did give his ex-wife a heads up before it went online. From all they've said, it really sounds like the former pair have great communication.
Technically this isn’t the first time that Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess have opened up about the process of co-parenting with Megan Fox. But this time it happened on their own podcast, so they seemingly had the responsibility to give Fox a heads up. Later during his conversation with Page Six about the situation, Green also said:
Green mentioning three people involved in parenting leaves out a player in the quartet of celebs: Machine Gun Kelly. While Green previously said he was happy for Fox’s relationship with MGK, the pair hit a rough spot this year. Although it looks like things have gotten better and they’ve resumed wedding planning.
What Brian Austin Green Said About Co-Parenting With Megan Fox
So what exactly did Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess say that resulted in them sending an apology text to Fox? On an episode of their podcast, Green spoke about his current relationship with the Transformers actress, and how they put their kids first. In his words:
Talk about a good perspective. It looks like Green knew his split from Fox was going to affect their kids in some way. But he thought it was better so face that discomfort than have their children watch them fighting while staying in a relationship. And they’ve clearly stuck to their guns and continued to co-parent in a healthy way following their break-up.
Megan Fox can be seen in theaters now in Expendables 4. Brian Austin Green is attached to a number of upcoming projects as well. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
