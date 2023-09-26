The Apology Text Megan Fox Got After Her Ex Spilled The Beans On Their Co-Parenting Relationship

Being a celebrity is a tricky thing. While it brings awesome opportunities, it can also make one’s personal life a very public manner. Actress Megan Fox likely knows this all too well, as she’s made countless headlines during her relationships with both Machine Gun Kelly and ex-husband Brian Austin Green . And the Beverly Hills 90210 actor recently revealed the apology text Fox got after he spilled the bans on their co-parenting relationship.

Fox and Green have been co-parenting for years, following their split in May of 2020. Since then they've both found new partners, and it seems like the quartet of celebs are focused on putting the kids first. Green and his partner Sharna Burgess recently dove into how this works on their podcast Oldish , but didn’t get permission from the Jennifer’s Body actress first. Green recently spoke to Page Six and revealed the apology he sent to his ex after the pod was recorded, offering:

I said to her in a text, I just said, ‘Hey, just to let you know, I discussed our co-parenting in our podcast. I’m sorry if you didn’t want that.’

What a classy move. While Green and Burgess didn’t think ahead before recording a podcast and speaking about their co-parenting with Fox, he did give his ex-wife a heads up before it went online. From all they've said, it really sounds like the former pair have great communication.

Technically this isn’t the first time that Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess have opened up about the process of co-parenting with Megan Fox . But this time it happened on their own podcast, so they seemingly had the responsibility to give Fox a heads up. Later during his conversation with Page Six about the situation, Green also said:

We’re not in the business of shaming people. We collectively, the three of us, try and take as much responsibility for our lives as we can, as well.

Green mentioning three people involved in parenting leaves out a player in the quartet of celebs: Machine Gun Kelly . While Green previously said he was happy for Fox’s relationship with MGK , the pair hit a rough spot this year. Although it looks like things have gotten better and they’ve resumed wedding planning.

What Brian Austin Green Said About Co-Parenting With Megan Fox

So what exactly did Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess say that resulted in them sending an apology text to Fox? On an episode of their podcast, Green spoke about his current relationship with the Transformers actress, and how they put their kids first. In his words:

When we need to, we communicate really well, we're open to things. We don't take things personally. It is my goal, and I think it's her goal as well, that the kids are in as healthy an environment as they can be in. I've really come to the understanding and the realization within the last five years that I think people do a huge disservice in thinking they don't want a separation or a divorce to affect their kids because it will. It will absolutely affect your kids. The part of it you have control over is how it affects your kids, whether it's a positive experience and you co-parent with the other person well, or you make it as loving an experience as possible, or a very angry head-to-head, fighting constantly.

Talk about a good perspective. It looks like Green knew his split from Fox was going to affect their kids in some way. But he thought it was better so face that discomfort than have their children watch them fighting while staying in a relationship. And they’ve clearly stuck to their guns and continued to co-parent in a healthy way following their break-up.