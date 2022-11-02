Megan Fox’s Ex Brian Austin Green Reveals How He’d Feel If She Married Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have been co-parenting since their split.
Celebrity couples are known for commanding the attention of the public, and that’s certainly been the case for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. The two are constantly making headlines thanks to the unconventional way they choose to express affection for each other. Recently the Jennifer’s Body actress even begged for MGK to impregnate her online, turning a number of heads in the process. But how would Fox’s ex Brian Austin Green feel if the couple got married?
Prior to Megan Fox’s relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, she was married to Beverly Hill 90210 icon Brian Austin Green. The two have three kids together, and are continuing to co-parent since their split. And as such, the public has been curious about his reaction to Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. When asked by E! News how he’d feel if they tied the knot, Green responded with:
Well, there you have it. It sounds like Brian Austin Green would be pleased if his ex married Machine Gun Kelly. It sounds like the co-parenting has been going great, and that there’s a ton of love shared between this blended family. We’ll just have to see if nuptials are actually in Megan Fox’s future, as she continually goes viral for her relationship with the recording artist/actor.
Brian Austin Green’s comments help to peel back the curtain on what it’s like co-parenting with Megan Fox, and by extension Machine Gun Kelly. While she’s currently known for her outrageous social media presence and antics with MGK, these comments show how grounded the former couple continues to be. So while the idea of consciously uncoupling may elicit groans from some, it’s no doubt creating a loving environment for their family.
As previously mentioned, Megan Fox continues to make waves thanks to her super popular Instagram account, including getting herself in some hot water over her recent Halloween costumes. Because while she and Machine Gun Kelly went viral for dressing up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee (with him seemingly licking cocaine off her breast), their racy priest/nun costumes resulted in backlash online.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have a number of film projects coming out, with the Transformers actress going back to her action roots with a role in Expendables 4. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.