Megan Fox’s Ex Brian Austin Green Reveals How He’d Feel If She Married Machine Gun Kelly

Celebrity couples are known for commanding the attention of the public, and that’s certainly been the case for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. The two are constantly making headlines thanks to the unconventional way they choose to express affection for each other. Recently the Jennifer’s Body actress even begged for MGK to impregnate her online, turning a number of heads in the process. But how would Fox’s ex Brian Austin Green feel if the couple got married?

Prior to Megan Fox’s relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, she was married to Beverly Hill 90210 icon Brian Austin Green. The two have three kids together, and are continuing to co-parent since their split. And as such, the public has been curious about his reaction to Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. When asked by E! News how he’d feel if they tied the knot, Green responded with:

I think that'd be amazing. They are absolutely obsessed with Zane and so it'd be the same for them with her. And the reality is that I think it's difficult for them leaving and going over to her house because they miss him so much. So to be able to go over to her house and have the same experience. There's something cool there.

Well, there you have it. It sounds like Brian Austin Green would be pleased if his ex married Machine Gun Kelly. It sounds like the co-parenting has been going great, and that there’s a ton of love shared between this blended family . We’ll just have to see if nuptials are actually in Megan Fox’s future, as she continually goes viral for her relationship with the recording artist/actor.

Brian Austin Green’s comments help to peel back the curtain on what it’s like co-parenting with Megan Fox, and by extension Machine Gun Kelly. While she’s currently known for her outrageous social media presence and antics with MGK, these comments show how grounded the former couple continues to be. So while the idea of consciously uncoupling may elicit groans from some, it’s no doubt creating a loving environment for their family.

As previously mentioned, Megan Fox continues to make waves thanks to her super popular Instagram account, including getting herself in some hot water over her recent Halloween costumes. Because while she and Machine Gun Kelly went viral for dressing up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee (with him seemingly licking cocaine off her breast ), their racy priest/nun costumes resulted in backlash online .