Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo Have The Cutest Wicked Countdown Going On, And I’m Obsessed

It’s hard to believe that it was way back in 2008 that the hit musical Wicked was first optioned as a movie . Now, we’re no longer in the talking phase, as the film is actually happening! Ahead of its release in November, leading ladies Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have found a way to further drive home just how close we are to the musical adaptation hitting the big screen. The pair have kicked off the cutest countdown, and I’m officially obsessed!

When Wicked made its Broadway debut in 2003 with stars Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, it dominated conversations within the theater community. Now that the big-screen adaptation of Wicked (which is split into two parts) is finally heading to theaters, there's hype now as well. Leave it to Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to find a way to make me (and likely many others) even more exciting for the impending release. Check out the Instagram post from Grande below to see how the two are counting down to the movie's debut:

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) A photo posted by on

So, at this point, we officially have 80 anticipation-filled days before the film arrives! On the surface, that sounds like a long time, but it's sure to come quickly, considering just how fast 2024 has seemingly moved. Additionally, the two lead actresses have shared some cute photos before, but this one really just takes the cake.

Seriously, now more than ever, I can't wait to see Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo portray Galinda and Elphaba, respectively. Other cast members in Jon Chu’s Wicked adaptation to be excited for are Spongebob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical’s Ethan Slater, Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh among others.

One of the most exciting prospects of the film is getting to hear new versions of the musical's beloved tunes. Cynthia Erivo named the song she's most hyped for fans to experience in the theater, and it's “Popular.” While I’m sure the comedic dynamic between the two lead characters during that song will be entertaining, I’m still holding out for “Defying Gravity,” as I know it’ll be a triumphant ballad that signifies Elphaba's full transformation into the Wicked Witch of the West.

Seeing this recent countdown for Part One of the adaptation is also surreal due to the rollercoaster ride of release date changes. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Universal shifted its movie release dates , resulting in the musical being pushed back. Then, it was decided that Part One would receove a Christmas Day release until it was moved up to November 27th to avoid competition from Avatar 3 (which was originally going to open this year. This led to Part Two ’s release being shifted to November 26th, 2025 as opposed to Christmas Day of that year.

With Wicked: Part One and Gladiator 2 releasing on the same day , some people may certainly be getting Barbenheimer vibes. the double-feature possibilities aside, though, I'm just excited to finally see Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo shine together on the big screen. Best believe I'll be counting down the days until the first movie is finally upon us on November 27th. In the meantime, you can also check out the 2024 movie schedule for information on other flicks headed to cinemas this year.