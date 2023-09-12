Ashley Greene And A Slew Of Other Celebs Congratulated Josh Duhamel And His Wife On Their Baby Announcement, But So Did His Ex Fergie
Josh Duhamel and his wife are having a baby!
Josh Duhamel and his wife had some incredible news to share with the world. The fan-favorite actor got engaged to former Miss World America Audra Mari in 2022 and married in September of that year. Now, roughly a year later they’re expecting their first child together. Once the baby news was announced, a slew of celebrities chimed in their congratulations. That included Ashley Greene and Duhamel’s famous ex-wife, Fergie.
Audra Mari and Josh Duhamel announced on Instagram that they'd be welcoming a new member into their family. The Mrs. marked the occasion by dropping in a beautiful photo of the married couple’s ultrasound photo. It's a subtle post but one that surely elicits plenty of excitement. You can check it for yourself down below:
I'm loving this amazing news from the loving couple, as they get to experience parenthood together. And it shouldn't be too surprising that a number of celebrities have shared their congratulations. One celebrity was Twilight’s Ashley Greene, who couldn’t hold back her happiness for the future parents.
CBS also expressed its congratulations for the pair. That's likely because the Transformers alum will be joining the Eye Network's fall 2023 lineup, hosting the new reality TV competition series Buddy Games. Based on the actor's 2019 comedy film, six teams of friends compete with each other in a series of games. It's first episode airs on September 14th. The network replied:
This next praiseworthy comment shows that beauty pageant folks need to stick together. Former Miss Wisconsin USA Alex Wehrley expressed her joy towards this baby news as well. I wouldn’t be surprised if the couple's newborn baby got a sash of their own one day.
Then, there’s also Josh Duhamel’s Las Vegas co-star Jerry O’Connell who sent out his best wishes to him and his wife.
The one celebrity response that stood out to me the most was Fergie’s. She and Duhamel started dating in 2004 when she and her then-band, The Black Eyed Peas, guest-starred on his show Las Vegas. They got married in 2009 and had a baby boy, Axl, four years later. However, their split was announced in 2017 and they got divorced two years later. Even though their marriage didn't work out, it appears there’s no bad blood between them as Fergie congratulated the couple when they first got engaged. Now, she’s continuing to be a method of support offering her best compliments to the two on their big news.
It’s so beautiful how this family is about to become a whole lot bigger. With a bunch of celebrities offering Josh Duhamel and his wife praise, this new baby is going to be welcomed into a world full of love. Take a look at our 2023 movie releases so you know the next movie the Transformers star will be in.
