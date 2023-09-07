Ashton Kutcher Reveals ‘Boss’ Reese Witherspoon Only Had One Problem With Him On The Set Of Your Place Or Mine, And I Can't Stop Giggling About The Conversation

What do you get when you put Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher in a movie together? A Netflix rom-com headlined by a dynamic duo. In Witherspoon's first streaming movie co-produced by her production company Hello Sunshine, Your Place or Mine is about best friends who decide to swap houses for a week. While the two stars of the movie have proven to be great real-life friends, “Boss” Witherspoon admits one problem she had with her co-star on-set and I can’t hold my giggles through this.

You and your friends may have a great thing going with each other, but there’s always that one annoying quality about them that’s hard to ignore. According to a BBC Sounds interview, Ashton Kutcher revealed what about him annoyed his “Boss” Reese Witherspoon on the set of Your Place or Mine:

I was going ten-one far too often. A 'Ten-One' is like a set code for somebody who’s got to go pee.

Too many bathroom breaks, huh? Of all the things that can irritate you about a person, that little annoyance is actually pretty hilarious! I can just imagine the That 70’s Show actor raising his hand announcing to the set, “Ten-One!” I can also totally see Witherspoon getting light-heartedly fed up with his constant need to use the bathroom.

However, it doesn’t mean the actor wasn't taking his preparation on the set of Your Place or Mine lightly. In fact, Kutcher read more books than the Reese’s Book Club founder to get into character better. Since he plays a novelist in the Netflix rom-com, the movie’s director Aline Brosh McKenna gave the Just Married actor ten books to read.

Reese Witherspoon took the shenanigans up a notch by revealing what else bothered her about her Your Place or Mine costar. Ashton Kutcher took liberties to provide a reasonable and, again, hysterical defense. The conversation went like this:

Witherspoon: I was going to say you farted a lot.

Kutcher: Well, that’s because I had to “Ten-Two.”

And yes, “Ten-Two,” as you can imagine is…the other one. The A Lot Like Love actor was embarrassed to tell anyone he had to “take a dump,” so he decided to hold it in a little longer. It didn’t mean that his flatulence on the set was hidden very well.

Another funny moment between the two was when the red carpet photos he took with Witherspoon came out and it looked like the What Happens in Vegas actor honestly didn’t know what to do with himself. His explanation was that he was overwhelmed with people at the Your Place or Mine premiere shouting at him about what to look at for 20 minutes. That’s understandable as it can be uncomfortable standing in place while cameras flash at you and you have to figure out how to stand.

After listening to the hilarious bantering of that particularly embarrassing Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon moment, now I know what a “Ten-One” and “Ten-Two” is. I also now know that when The Butterfly Effect actor needs to use the restroom, it’s best to let him go to avoid constant on-set farting.