Reese Witherspoon Rocks 'Netflix Red' For First Streaming Movie With Ashton Kutcher On Netflix

Reese Witherspoon’s upcoming movie will take her where other A-listers have really started to tread: streaming. The actress and producer has her first starring movie role on a streaming platform coming soon (after headlining The Morning Show for Apple TV+ subscribers), and I’d expected it to be a Netflix trend once it hits the major streamer. That gig, a new movie called Your Place or Mine, will put her in the spotlight opposite none other than Ashton Kutcher, both of whom have been known for their romantic comedy work over the years.

Fans will be able to watch the Your Place or Mine streaming this month , and ahead of the official release of the Netflix film, both Kutcher and Witherspoon have been hyping the movie . This week, she went full fashionista in a comfortable-looking but chic dress. Although some movies Witherspoon has been behind creatively have done well on Netflix , this is actually the first movie she’s starring in for the streamer. So, of course, she chose a “Netflix red” look.

Of course, Reese Witherspoon almost always looks stunning, but the red, to me, also has a dual purpose. The flick is coming out just in time for the Valentine’s day, and fashion trends have a tendency to shift toward clothing in shades of red, pink, and white before that particular holiday. Given the movie is going to premiere on Netflix just ahead of Valentine’s Day weekend – or Galentine’s for a lot of ladies out there – red is an extremely solid choice.

I’m not the only one to notice this. Artist Cleo Wade wrote on Witherspoon’s post (and edited for capitalization), “It’s giving Valentines Day icon.” Meanwhile, Witherspoon’s pal and Little Fires Everywhere co-star Kerry Washington sent some (red) heart emojis.

Reese was feeling the red dress so much she even put up a second post. It was on that one that Drew Barrymore and others commented on, with the daytime host writing “feeling that heat you're giving off 🔥💥👀” after the actress spoke about the California sun.

Red’s a color Reese Witherspoon is rocking in her upcoming movie as well, as the Your Place or Mine trailer also features her in the signature holiday color (among other exciting outfits). There’s been a resurgence of rom-coms of late, and this one looks to be one people are really excited about and are ready to tune in for – perhaps not just for the plot but for the fashion, as well. Here's hoping outside of enjoy Witherspoon's style, the movie also ends up being one of the great rom-coms of our time.

Your Place or Mine hits Netflix on February 10. To see what other movies are coming up, take a look at CinemaBlend's full 2023 movies schedule.