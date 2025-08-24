How To Watch Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion From Anywhere Now

How To Watch Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release Date: Monday, August 25 at 9pm ET / 6pm ET US Stream: Peacock TV (US) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion: Preview

Cementing itself as the streamer’s most-watched original series, Peacock’s Love Island USA delivered another unmissable season of romance and pulse-raising raunch. And although the firepit hasn’t been lit for over a month, our islanders are back to keep the spirit of summer alive as they discuss Hurricane Huda, the rollercoaster of Casa Amor, and everything inbetween. Stream the special episode now with our guide below on how to watch Love Island USA Season 7 reunion online and from anywhere.

Co-hosts Arianna Madix and Andy Cohen will welcome the class of 2025 to New York to reminisce with their castmates, with some of them seeing each other for the first time since their rollercoaster journey ended. And there’s no shortage of memorable moments to get them fired up: jaw-dropping dumpings, recouplings, steamy under-the-cover action and controversies.

For one thing, it was the summer of Hurricane Huda. The intense islander burned through two relationships, ditching Chris “Patience of a Saint” Seeley on a candle-lit date shortly after they’d been revealed as one of the final four couples. Casa Amor week totally threw Taylor and Olandria’s relationship for a loop too. When Taylor fell for Casa girl Clarke, Olandria was crushed, but at least that made room for the heart-melting union known dubbed “Nicolandria.”

Finally, Amaya Espinal and her supportive king Bryan Arenales were crowned the public’s winning couple and won the $100,000 booty. So of course the newly minted couple are here alongside our three runners-up and bombshell fan favorites, who’ll spill the tea on their post-villa lives, the status of their relationships, and – according to Cohen – view unedited footage of the Heartrate Challenge for the first time, which caused such a storm both outside and inside the villa.

Which islanders got their happy ending? You can find out with our guide, explaining how to watch Love Island USA Season 7 online around the world and exclusively on Peacock in the States.

How to watch Love Island USA Season 7 reunion online in the US

(Image credit: Peacock/NBCUniversal)

US viewers can watch Love Island USA’s Season 7 reunion – filmed in New York City – exclusively on Peacock from Monday, August 25. The episode will be available online from 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

You’ll want to register for a Peacock subscription to watch Love Island content, which in addition to the 2025 reunion includes franchise spin-offs like Love Island All Stars and Love Island Games. Plans begin at $10.99 a month, or, you can pay more and skip the commercials by opting for its Premium Plus plan, which costs $16.99 a month.

While there is no Peacock free trial currently (and hasn't been for some time) you could still save 17% when signing up to its annual plans ($109.99 or $169.99 a year respectively).

How to watch Love Island USA Season 7 reunion with a VPN

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Love Island USA Season 7 reunion online just as you would at home.

While services like Peacock block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Peacock. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Peacock, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Love Island USA, head to Peacock

Watch Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion online in Canada

(Image credit: Crave)

Although CTV aired Love Island USA day-and-date with its American release, the Love Island USA 2025 reunion looks like it will bypass a traditional broadcast and arrive solely on Crave from Monday, August 25.

The Canadian streamer offers a number of plans, starting with Crave Basic at CA$11.99 a month, and including a Premium ad-free plan that costs CA$22 and supports 4K streaming and offline downloads.

However, should you be American traveling north of the border looking to access your Peacock subscription back home, you can do so hassle-free with a VPN.

Can I Watch Love Island USA Season 7 reunion in New Zealand?

(Image credit: TVNZ+)

Expect former Love Island friends and exes to reunite on TVNZ Plus, though at a much later date in New Zealand. Given Season 7 only began airing on the streamer earlier this month, Kiwis likely won’t get to watch the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion until early October.

As with every season of Love Island USA, it’s just a matter of time before it arrives. When it does you’ll want to sign up to TVNZ. It’s easy to do and 100% free. Simply enter a few details including an email address and password – no zip code required!

Away from home? Use a VPN to port yourself back home and watch Love Island USA Season 7 reunion episode and potentially for free from anywhere.

Can I watch Love Island USA Season 7 reunion in the UK?

(Image credit: ITV)

UK fans are right to feel smited by the Love Island gods. ITV, the spiritual home of the franchise, still hasn’t premiered Love Island USA Season 7 although it debuted on Peacock in June, so viewers across the pond won’t be cracking on with the 2025 reunion for some time.

Eventually, Love Island USA should become available on ITVX, alongside the recently aired Love Island UK Season 12, Love Island Australia, spin-off Love Island Games, and plenty more, and it’s all 100% free to stream if you’re based in Blighty.

An American finding yourself overseas? Use a VPN to access your Peacock account back in the States.

How to Watch Love Island USA Season 7 reunion in Australia

(Image credit: Stan)

Stan is the place to watch Love Island USA 2025 Down Under and stream the upcoming reunion episode. However, the show’s Australian release was about three weeks behind the States, so it might not be available for streaming until mid-September. When it does land on Stan, plans begin from AU$12 a month and range up to AU$22 for the Premium-tier membership.

A US citizen currently roaming abroad? You can simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home and stream your favorite TV shows as normal.

Who Will Host The Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion? The Love Island USA Season 7 reunion will feature regular series host Ariana Madix alongside Andy Cohen, the long-time host of Bravo talk show Watch What Happens Live.