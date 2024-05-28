Barry Keoghan Was Seen Sweetly Supporting Sabrina Carpenter's Big Weekend Performance, But It's Chris Martin Who Was The Real Gent Amid The Music Festival

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend proved to be massive for Sabrina Carpenter, who was already on the rocketship to superstardom, and it also featured some very sweet moments from two of the men she was with. That’s right, as the pop star brought her A-game to the big stage, her boyfriend, Barry Keoghan was spotted sweetly watching from the wings. However, it was the singer she shared the stage with, Coldplays’ Chris Martin, who really proved to be the ultimate gentleman at the event.

Barry Keoghan Was Spotted Supporting Sabrina Carpenter During Her Big Performance

Following Sabrina Carpenter’s incredible SNL performance (which you can watch with a Peacock subscription ) she hopped over the pond to perform at the BBC’s massive music festival. As she performed her hits like “Espresso” and “Nonsense” with the viral outro rewrite , fans quickly noticed that Barry Keoghan was watching her kill it from backstage, which you can see in the TikTok below:

Over the last few months, the Banshees of Inisherin actor has proven to be quite the gent, following Carpenter from performance to performance, showing her all the love. Earlier this year, he attended the Eras Tour and took part in its traditions as the “Feather” singer opened for Taylor Swift. Later in the spring, he was spotted front and center at Coachella, where his girlfriend waved at him from the stage.

While we’ve come to know Barry Keoghan for his best movies – like Banshees and Saltburn – these days, he’s also adored for his sweet relationship with Sabrina Carpenter. However, when we look at BBC’s Big Weekend as a whole, the real gentlemanly moment came from Chris Martin, who coincidentally, was the other fellow heavily involved with the “Nonsense” singer’s big weekend.

However, Coldplay’s Chris Martin Was The Real Gentleman Of The Weekend

Let’s start with how these two experiences connect. During BBC’s festival, Sabrina Carpenter performed her own set, and she sang with Coldplay. In her Instagram wrap-up for the giant occasion, she wrote, in part:

so grateful to @coldplay for the fix u espresso remix and inviting me out to sing magic during their phenomenal set. a night I’ll never ever forget🤍

Then, along with Carpenter complimenting Coldplay’s frontman, one of the band’s fans, Saundra Glenn, took to X to post about how he helped her get to his show. Explaining that Chris Martin picked her up and gave her a ride to the event, she posted:

That moment when Chris Martin @Coldplay saw me struggling to walk, had his car stop and gave me a lift. Blooming amazing. Can't believe this happened. What a decent bloke ❤️We had a nice chat too. He is single and likes #Luton 😉Thx again @BBCR1.#BigWeekend#SeeMyLuton pic.twitter.com/Fb9itT43LYMay 26, 2024

The 64-year-old woman has osteoarthritis and she was headed to the accessibility box office when a black Mercedes drove up next to her to check that she was alright, the BBC reported. They interviewed the fan, and she explained that she was shocked when she saw Martin in the car. She then said that after they made it to the artists’ section of the festival, the “Yellow” singer made sure she was taken care of:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When we got to the artist area, he didn't leave me there, he said 'get the golf buggy and make sure Saundra reaches her destination'. It's the fact he's conscious of disability, he's such a kind person.

In the end, Glenn got to see her favorite band play, and she got this amazing lifelong memory. Chris Martin truly sounds like the sweetest guy, and I love that he took the time to make sure she was OK.

All around, there were a bunch of nice things happening at BBC’s Big Weekend, and it was lovely to witness it all. Along with Sabrina Carpenter and Coldplay’s amazing performances, we also got to see moments of kindness and care through these two guys, and that makes me feel lighter than a feather.