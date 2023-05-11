Beetlejuice's Wife Will Appear in The Upcoming Sequel, And She'll Be Played By A Bond Girl

As Beetlejuice 2 continues to pull together for its march into production, promising developments are being announced in rather quick succession. Some new casting details have appeared along with the Beetlejuice sequel’s 2024 release date, as Michael Keaton will now be joined by new co-stars Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux. Just when you thought that casting couldn’t get any cooler, it appears that the character of Beetlejuice’s wife will be introduced, and she’ll be played by someone from the James Bond movies of recent past.

It’s Bellucci, Monica Bellucci, who is negotiating to appear as the better half to the ghost with the most! A report from THR provided this new development as part of the whirlwind that will also see Beetlejuice vets Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder returning to reprise their roles. While negotiations could still break either way, thinking of Bellucci and Michael Keaton as an on-screen pair already feels like a match made in the afterlife.

With regards to her time as a Bond girl, Monica Bellucci auditioned for two 007 movies in the Pierce Brosnan era before finally landing a role in 2015’s Spectre. As of late though, it seems that The Matrix franchise veteran has been turning towards more comedic roles. Just this year, Bellucci co-starred with Toni Collette in the mafia-centric comedy Mafia Mamma, showcasing a flare for comedy that was too exciting to ignore.

Even if Beetlejuice 2 sees Monica Bellucci acting as a more restrained figure to Michael Keaton’s chaotic paranormal prankster, there’s still plenty of room for some sharpened barbs to be flung. One could imagine a scene where Bellucci’s unnamed character gives her husband hell for trying to marry Winona Ryder’s Lydia, as there’s bound to be a reunion of some sort thanks to Jenna Ortega’s role as Lydia’s daughter.

Above all other factors, both parties are performers that can be as daft as they are deadly. In fact, to borrow the classic adage that was echoed in the recent Michael Keaton-centric trailer for The Flash , these are two performers that know how to get nuts. And with Tim Burton returning to the world he helped create in 1988’s Beetlejuice, you know it’s going to get nuts.

“Nuts” is a word that seems very applicable to the fact that 35 years later, after fans asking more than three times as to when it was going to happen, Beetlejuice 2 is finally moving forward. Should Monica Bellucci's casting become locked in, that's another element that's set to turn this long awaited resurrection something to look forward to. Even more so if there's a perfect opportunity to poke fun at the Bond legacy through the chaos of Beetlejuice.