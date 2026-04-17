Ben Affleck Just Gave JLo A Gift Tied To That $60 Million Mansion They Can't Sell

Celebrity couples have a penchant for making headlines, just look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce or (of course) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The latter might have settled their divorce outside of court, but there's one big asset that's continued to connect them: the mansion they bought as a married couple. And the Batman v Superman actor recently gave her a major gift in relation to the home.

Back in 2023, Bennifer purchased a mansion for their blended family to live in. But after their split, Affleck and Lopez have struggled to sell the place, listing it for $60 million before taking it off the market. TMZ has offered another update, namely that he's handed over his shares of interest in the house to JLo. Given its price tag, that's millions of dollars.

The outlet reportedly accessed court records, including a "transfer of property among spouses." Insiders also allege that Ben Affleck signed over his half of the mansion completely for free. So it looks like the asset now completely belongs to JLo, who has been living there as she renovated another home she had purchased. We'll just have to see if she has any luck actually getting the property sold.

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This mansion seemed to be the main thing tying the former couple together, aside from their kids continuing to have a relationship. The mansion was bought for tens of millions of dollars, and it remains to be seen if/when someone actually buys the place. Although now it looks like that's completely Lopez's issue, as Affleck has seemingly washed his hands clean of it all.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

News of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's reunion absolutely broke the internet, due to their previous relationship, which also made countless headlines. Bennifer eventually got married in Las Vegas in 2022, before having a weekend-long party with their loved ones. Folks were back to shipping the pair of A-listers, but just a few years later, rumors started swirling that they were living separately. JLo filed for divorce in August of 2024, and they settled their split without going to court. Although the mansion has been something that's continued to tie them together post-split.

It should be interesting to see what happens with this house and if Jennifer Lopez is finally able to sell the place. It was originally listed for $60 million, but was eventually lowered to $52m. Unfortunately, there still hasn't been any forward movement regarding a sale. The price tag is presumably a big factor, as well as the insurance, which reportedly costs a whopping $500k yearly.

We'll have to see what happens with the house, but both Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue to have thriving careers. They've got projects on the 2026 movie release list and beyond, as the "Lets Get Loud" singer keeps paying for that mansion until it's sold.