Whoa, Eagle-Eyed Internet Users Realized JLo Is Still Chilling In That $60 Million Mansion She Bought With Ben Affleck

Celebrity couples have a habit of fascinating the public, from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Tom Holland and Zendaya. But those pairs haven't made nearly as many headlines as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who have broken the internet countless times over the years. While the former pair have been divorced, they keep making headlines thanks to their kids' relationship and trying to sell the stunning mansion they bought together. And some eagle eye fans realized that JLo is seemingly residing in that shared residence, which has spent a great deal of time on the market.

JLo filed for divorce last August, with Bennifer's divorce finalized in January of 2025. Over the last year they've seemingly been on good terms, while trying to sell the mansion they bought together. It appeared that Affleck and Lopez took the house off the market, and it looks like the latter A-lister is actually residing there. Hints started coming thanks to content from her Instagram, which seemingly showed her back in the residence. An anonymous insider spoke to The Daily Mail about what's happening behind the scenes, claiming:

Jennifer is staying [at her and Ben's former home] because she still owns it, so why not? Also, her new house in Hidden Hills is undergoing renovations so it would not be comfortable to move in yet.

Honestly, this does track. Since Affleck and Lopez are going to have to keep paying for the property, why not use it? And with the "Jenny From the Block" singer's new house reportedly under renovation, it tracks that she would temporarily occupy her other home. After all, she's got a busy schedule including promoting her new movie musical Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Bennifer was hoping to sell their mansion for a whopping $65 million, but unfortunately there have reportedly been no offers. This is likely for a variety of reasons, including the wildly high insurance costs, which comes out to $500k per year. The last we heard Lopez and Affleck look it off the market in July, and it's unclear when the former couple will give it another try.

(Image credit: Jennifer Lopez's YouTube Channel)

As previously mentioned, Lopez likely needs someplace to stay in the midst of her currently promotional tour. The global superstar/actress stars as the title role of the upcoming film adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman. Originally a stage musical by Kander and Ebb, director Bill Condon claimed the movie was only able to made because of JLO. What's more, Lopez said she'd been waiting her whole life for this project and this moment.

Regardless of where Lopez is residing, it should be fascinating to see how this project performs during Award Season. Lopez was famously snubbed for Hustlers, so perhaps this will be a redemption.

Kiss of the Spider Woman will get its wide release on October 10th as part of the 2025 movie release list. We'll have to see if/when Bennifer puts that mansion back on the market.