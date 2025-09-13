Insider Drops Claims About How Ben Affleck Is Still Supporting Jennifer Lopez’s Kids After Their Divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez closed the book on their decades-spanning relationship, as they finalized their divorce in January. However, a new update gives us insight into where the two stand after their split. In the year since the pair separated, with JLo filing for divorce last August, insiders have repeatedly portrayed the exes as keeping things civil for their families. Now, there’s buzz that the Argo director has reportedly stayed connected to Lopez’s twins, Emme and Max, in a meaningful way.

An anonymous insider, reportedly close to Affleck, spoke to ET Online, claiming that the Oscar winner remains a supportive presence in the teens’ lives. Per the source:

Ben got close with Emme and Max when he first got back together with Jen, and he very much stepped into the stepdad role. He continues to give them advice. He is so supportive of whatever they do and loves them.

If true, that tracks with what we saw during the Bennifer 2.0 era, with the pair taking plenty of blended-family outings and what looked like an easy rapport between the former Batman and the twins. The latest read is that those ties didn’t evaporate with the divorce, and that Affleck is allegedly still a text or call away when they want guidance. As with any anonymously sourced update, the details remain unconfirmed, but the vibe aligns with reporting over the past year that these households have tried to keep the temperature low for the kids’ sake.

This isn’t happening in a vacuum. As we recently reported, insiders have said the broader brood has stayed friendly, with the kids across both sides continuing to hang out and keep shared friend groups intact. Another report from the same circle described Lopez as “a great mom” who was supportive of her ex-husband’s children during the relationship, and is reportedly still on good terms with them now that everyone’s adjusted to the new normal. To that point, Lopez went viral earlier this month for shopping with Affleck's son, Samuel.

Such familial dynamics can vary when it comes to celebrity divorces. For instance, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s long legal fight, became tumultuous and made consistently made headlines. When it comes to Ben Affleck, if he still showing up for Emme and Max while Jennifer Lopez is said to be keeping friendly ties with her former step-kids, that’s a meaningful win for the people who matter most—the kids.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Professionally, both stars are keeping busy. Affleck has multiple projects slated for the 2025 movie release list, while the “On the Floor” performer continues to juggle music and screen work. JLo has recently also been receiving buzz for her role in the latest theatrical version of Kiss of the Spider Woman. The work aside, though, while Bennifer's marriage may be over, it sounds like the two are reportedly aiming to keep the bonds amongst their family close.